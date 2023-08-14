Debt

Shortly after the Supreme Court struck down a plan to grant student debt relief, the Biden administration came out with a trimmed-down plan. But when payments resume this fall for many people, it could cause real economic pain for some. Pro-student protesters rally at the court in a file photo from this summer. (File photo by Lauren Irwin/Cronkite News)

WASHINGTON – When federal student loan payments resume this fall, they are expected to pull as much $71 billion in otherwise disposable income out of the economy every year, $5.3 billion of which will come from Arizona.

The economic pain could be very real for the 43 million borrowers – about 880,000 in Arizona – who will have to start paying back their student loans after a pause of more than three years that began as a pandemic-relief measure.

