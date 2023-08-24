BISBEE — Cochise County is no longer on the search for fraud-proof ballot paper as the Board of Supervisors in a 2 to 1 vote denied accepting the extended deadline on a $1 million state grant in a special meeting Aug. 22.
Supervisors Peggy Judd and Ann English opposed the measure with Supervisor Tom Crosby voting in favor, even though he said he was told fraud-proof ballot paper does nothing to prevent illegal interventions or ensure election integrity.
This grant from the Arizona Department of Administration was sought by County Recorder David Stevens for fraud-proof ballots. The problem was it was awarded and accepted by Stevens without the approval of the board.
The item was tabled three times so Stevens would have time to prove, in writing, the state agreed to a deadline extension for the grant.
With no paper trail documenting the extended deadline from April 30 to Sept. 30 as Stevens told the board, English and Judd just said “No,” which was in agreement with nearly all the public speakers who attended the meeting.
“We were not permitted to see the contract until after the fact,” English said.
The grant stated the receivers of the grant were to notify the ADOA at least 30 days in advance of the deadline if there was no significant progress on a request for proposals (RFP).
“Stevens took a long time to come up with the RFP," English continued. "He had no paperwork, but he said ‘Trust me.’ We trusted him enough to say OK on the grant. But by the time he got the RFP ready, the grant deadline had already passed. So why should we resurrect something that has already died in order to spend money on items we do not need. There’s no indication from Cochise County or Stevens that there was a need here to do this. Why drag this out this agony when there’s no need?”
English also commented on the $187,000 paid to Runbeck, an elections services company, for supplying a dandy roll, a custom–made metal roll that creates watermarks on documents. When they dry, the water mark is embedded into the paper and cannot be removed. According to the Jan. 18 invoice, Runbeck provided 20,000 pounds of paper and 75,000 parent sheets. The bill was paid on Feb. 16, and according to Stevens was first paid by the county and then the ADOA reimbursed it.
Crosby said the board approved other grant extensions for the health department and the housing department, so the deadline extension should not have been a problem.
“Raw materials do not provide security through a chain of custody,” he added.
Bisbee resident Al Anderson said he was opposed to spending money on a problem that does not exist.
“This whole paper thing reeks of having a shady backroom deal with people who are more interested in lining their own pockets," he said. "This is just another example of the old conspiracy, the Big Lie and election-denying whackos.”
Anderson suggested the money be spent on other things to alleviate the concerns of chain of custody for mail-in ballots by establishing a “whole new ballots processing facility to add a new layer of public transparency, while adding more secure drop boxes and providing every voter with a ball point pen to mark their mail in ballots," he said.
"Let’s spend the money on something we actually need," he said. "Come up with a useful list of things that could be done.”
All the public speakers were against spending money on fraud-proof ballot paper and said if there was a problem it had to do with mail-in elections, which some said needed to be eliminated to ensure election integrity. Those making that complaint said they wanted to return to voting at a precinct, using paper ballots and people to count them all in one night.
Randall Limbach of Sierra Vista was among them.
“In my opinion, this is a simple trick to get the voters believing all mail-in elections will be sound and secure," he said. "It would likely only legitimize fraud ballots.”
Mail-in voting popular
In an interview with Stevens, he said mail-in elections are here to stay as 80% of voters use this method to vote.
“The goal is to make it a better process,” he continued. “Once the ballots make it to my office, I can guarantee election integrity. But, when the ballots are in the possession of the U.S. Postal Service, there is no chain of custody.”
He said USPS has been “making strides” to get ballots to their destinations on time. There have been times he said USPS made special ballot deliveries to his office on election day by the deadline of the closing of the polls.
County cannot end mail-in elections
Secretary of State Adrian Fontes sent a letter of caution to all Arizona counties, which stated, the state has a “history of secure tabulation due to state law and the Elections Procedure Manual,” to ensure the systems are “secure and accurate.”
He noted hand-counting ballots “is incredibly prone to human error, which results in a time–intensive process to arrive at correct, final results. State law does not allow county boards to unilaterally substitute a hand count for certified and tested electronic tabulation equipment.”
He also noted the hand count could result in the county failing to meet the state deadline for submitting the results as required by state law.
Fraud claims discounted
It is worth noting former Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich spent about 10,000 hours of staff time investigating the charge of election fraud in the 2020 presidential election before ultimately finding the allegations inaccurate. However, he never released results of the investigation to the public.
When Kris Mayes took office as the state’s AG in 2023, she released his report and noted Brnovich failed to publicize the outcome.
“While a significant majority of the complaints alleged irregularities with the election process, no evidence of election fraud, manipulation of the election process, or any instances of organized/coordinated fraud was provided by any of the complaining parties," the Sept. 19, 2022, AG report stated. “Our section received 638 complaints, which led to 430 investigations. Some of the more high–profile matters involved Cyber Ninjas, Inc., True the Vote, Verity Vote and elected officials. In each instance and in each matter the aforementioned parties did not provide any evidence to support their allegations.”
There was no evidence of stuffing drop boxes, or stash houses where ballots were being stored, or hacking the Maricopa County election video system, or election staff deleting files from servers.