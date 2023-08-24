BISBEE — Cochise County is no longer on the search for fraud-proof ballot paper as the Board of Supervisors in a 2 to 1 vote denied accepting the extended deadline on a $1 million state grant in a special meeting Aug. 22.

Supervisors Peggy Judd and Ann English opposed the measure with Supervisor Tom Crosby voting in favor, even though he said he was told fraud-proof ballot paper does nothing to prevent illegal interventions or ensure election integrity.

