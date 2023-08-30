Crash 1.jpeg

The SUV following the rollover while attempting to avoid law enforcement officers.

 ccso
On Tuesday, Aug. 29, at approximately 8:50 a.m., the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office was advised of a gray SUV that had picked up several undocumented immigrants at the intersection of State Route 80 and Central Highway in Douglas.
 
The vehicle was reported traveling northbound on Central Highway shortly after picking up the subjects.
 
A short time later, officers with the Douglas Police Department located a gray SUV travelling northbound on Central Highway, and as they attempted to conduct a traffic stop, the vehicle fled. The vehicle was pursued for a short distance before the officers disengaged.
 
Crash 2.jpeg

Two of the eight occupants of the vehicle.

