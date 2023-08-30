On Tuesday, Aug. 29, at approximately 8:50 a.m., the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office was advised of a gray SUV that had picked up several undocumented immigrants at the intersection of State Route 80 and Central Highway in Douglas.
The vehicle was reported traveling northbound on Central Highway shortly after picking up the subjects.
A short time later, officers with the Douglas Police Department located a gray SUV travelling northbound on Central Highway, and as they attempted to conduct a traffic stop, the vehicle fled. The vehicle was pursued for a short distance before the officers disengaged.
U.S. Border Patrol agents were in the area and attempted to stop the vehicle as it proceeded to turn east onto Double Adobe Road from Central Highway. Tire deflation devices were set near milepost 9 on Double Adobe Road, and as the vehicle approached the area the driver made an evasive maneuver in an attempt to avoid the devices.
This action caused the driver to run off of the road to the south and strike a barbed wire fence prior to rolling end over end multiple times before coming to rest with the vehicle right side up.
Law enforcement on scene discovered there were eight occupants outside the vehicle, all of whom suffered injuries. One subject was located approximately 20 yards away from the vehicle. All eight subjects were identified as undocumented immigrants.
Two subjects were transported from the scene by helicopter to a Tucson hospital, four were transported to the Copper Queen Hospital in Bisbee, and two were transported to the Copper Queen Hospital in Douglas. Later, two of the subjects from Copper Queen in Bisbee were also transported to Tucson due to the severity of their injuries.
The investigation is being continued by the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office with additional information being developed to determine whether a 15-year-old male was the driver of the vehicle.
