SIERRA VISTA — The Sierra Vista City Council approved a development agreement for the construction of a new charter school within the Tribute Specific Plan area located east of Highway 92 and Buffalo Soldier Trail at its regular meeting on Thursday. 

The development agreement between the City, Sierra Charter, LLC, and Castle & Cooke Arizona pertains to the construction of a public charter school, American Leadership Academy. The school’s construction requires an extension of Buffalo Soldier Trail east to connect with Ben Franklin Boulevard, a future street in the Tribute development. 

