SIERRA VISTA — The Sierra Vista City Council approved a development agreement for the construction of a new charter school within the Tribute Specific Plan area located east of Highway 92 and Buffalo Soldier Trail at its regular meeting on Thursday.
The development agreement between the City, Sierra Charter, LLC, and Castle & Cooke Arizona pertains to the construction of a public charter school, American Leadership Academy. The school’s construction requires an extension of Buffalo Soldier Trail east to connect with Ben Franklin Boulevard, a future street in the Tribute development.
The extension of Buffalo Soldier Trail is the City’s cost responsibility and the City’s budget includes up to $2 million for estimated construction expenses. If the cost exceeds $2 million, the agreement will return to the City Council for authorization of the additional amount. The first phase of the new school campus is scheduled to be completed by next summer in time for the start of the 2024 academic school year.
In other business:
The City Council approved proceedings of the Industrial Development Authority of the City of Sierra Vista regarding the issuance of Education Facility Revenue and Refunding Bonds for the Liberty Traditional Project in an aggregate principal amount not to exceed $20 million.
The City Council approved the donation of four surplus vehicles to Sierra Vista’s sister city Cananea, Mexico.
The City Council approved the appointment of Douglas Phillips, Aaron Hennequin, and Rebecca Smith to the Tourism Commission, said terms to expire April 30, 2025.
Mayor Clea McCaa issued a proclamation declaring October 2023, as Fire Prevention Month in and for the City of Sierra Vista.
McCaa issued a proclamation declaring Sept. 17 through Sept. 23, 2023, as Minority Enterprise Development Week in and for the City of Sierra Vista.
McCaa presented the Economic Development Commission’s business recognition award for Minority Enterprise Development Week to Choson Martial Arts. To learn more about Choson Martial Arts and this award, see the story published in the City’s email newsletter, on the City’s websitewww.SierraVistaAZ.gov, and on the “City of Sierra Vista” Facebook page today.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone