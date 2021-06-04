SIERRA VISTA — The Sierra Vista Community Theatre hopes to give “an antidote for 2020” through its production of “Love Rides the Rails.”
Dimetri Wilker, director of the production, said that the show will be a “Western melodrama” featuring an antagonistic trio of Simon Darkway, Dirk Sneath and Carlotta Cortez who try to take control of the Sulphur Springs Valley Pinetop & Pacific Railroad Company.
That is until a heroine comes to stop them in their tracks.
The show opens June 4 at Suite 1200 inside The Mall at Sierra Vista.
Tickets are $10 for youth, $15 for adults and can be purchased at the Sierra Vista Community Theatre’s website or at the door. Attendees who are fully vaccinated are not required to wear masks. Social distancing guidelines will not be observed.
The show will run from 7-9 p.m. every Friday and Saturday with Sunday matinees at 3-5 p.m.
Wilker said he chose to set the play in the Sulphur Springs Valley at the recommendation of Morland Cary, the author of play.
Wilker said that the style of acting resembles that of Commedia dell’arte, an 18th century style of Italian theater characterized by improvisational, physical and comedic performances catalyzed through the use of masks and props.
“The hero has a pose that he does when he’s triumphant, the villains sneak around,” said Wilker.
Wilker said he chose the play for the company’s repertoire because of the scarcity of performances of the genre.
“There aren’t too many around these days,” said Wilker. “You’ve been following the news, you get really down. I hope this is an antidote for 2020.”