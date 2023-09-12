SIERRA VISTA — On Monday evening, Fire Station No. 3 held a public memorial service on the 22nd anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks. The main theme — keeping alive the memory of those who died on that day. Year-round, the fire station pays tribute to those impacted by the tragedy, featuring a steel I-beam recovered from Ground Zero with 3,000 steel butterflies above it representing those who lost their lives.
“I’ve been doing it for the past three years,” said Fire Captain Sam Marshall. “And really it's just a time to come back and remember. It’s our job to not let their memories be lost.” Marshall explained a tradition of Fire Station No. 3’s memorial service that includes honoring those who helped the victims of the attacks as well as those who died.
“We usually pick two to three people to memorialize,” he explained. “In the last three years, we started to memorialize the first responders to the rescue efforts. We memorialize one person who actually died on 9/11, and then we memorialize at least one person who responded to Ground Zero to help search.”
Marshall reflected on how many currrent firefighters weren’t born yet at the time of the attacks, and how the yearly memorial service helps continue the history of what happened. “It's good for the community too, they have some place they can come and pay respects and memorialize the day,” Battalion Chief Joshua Meeker noted.
Marshall explained the history of the steel beam at the front of the fire station.
“The memorial itself is a beautiful tribute; it's got a piece of iron from the World Trade Center, and an artist has created the entire memorial,” he said. “The butterflies are the flutter of souls, there’s a butterfly for every American who died that day — the civilians in the towers and in the airplanes.”
He said the memorial service is usually held outside in front of the steel beam, but was held inside this year on account of heavy rain and lightning.
“It’s important for us to come every year, and also to not let that die,” Marshall said.
