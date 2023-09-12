Sierra Vista Fire Station No. 3 Captain Sam Marshall and Battalion Chief Joshua Meeker.

SIERRA VISTA — On Monday evening, Fire Station No. 3 held a public memorial service on the 22nd anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks. The main theme — keeping alive the memory of those who died on that day. Year-round, the fire station pays tribute to those impacted by the tragedy, featuring a steel I-beam recovered from Ground Zero with 3,000 steel butterflies above it representing those who lost their lives.

“I’ve been doing it for the past three years,” said Fire Captain Sam Marshall.  “And really it's just a time to come back and remember. It’s our job to not let their memories be lost.”  Marshall explained a tradition of Fire Station No. 3’s memorial service that includes honoring those who helped the victims of the attacks as well as those who died.  

