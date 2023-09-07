Alicia Hegarty

Alicia Hegarty

A Sierra Vista woman charged in February with murder in connection with a 2021 fatal fentanyl overdose in California appeared in a San Bernardino County courtroom Wednesday following  her extradition from Cochise County. 

Alicia Shirlanna Hegarty has pleaded not guilty in the drug overdose death of Marshall Alex Luppke, who was found deceased in his home in San Bernardino County on March 14, 2021. Luppke, 22, was stationed at the U.S. Marine Corps’ Ground Combat Center in nearby Twentynine Palms, according to public records. 

