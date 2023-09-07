A Sierra Vista woman charged in February with murder in connection with a 2021 fatal fentanyl overdose in California appeared in a San Bernardino County courtroom Wednesday following her extradition from Cochise County.
Alicia Shirlanna Hegarty has pleaded not guilty in the drug overdose death of Marshall Alex Luppke, who was found deceased in his home in San Bernardino County on March 14, 2021. Luppke, 22, was stationed at the U.S. Marine Corps’ Ground Combat Center in nearby Twentynine Palms, according to public records.
Hegarty, 48, was arrested in Sierra Vista by a U.S. Marshal Service fugitive task force in late February. At that time, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department issued a statement saying Hegarty had become a suspect since shortly after Luppke’s death.
Court documents show Hegarty was extradited to California in March to stand trial on murder and two drug offenses. She attended a brief court hearing there on March 13 at which time a not guilty plea was entered.
But Hegarty had not been back in a courtroom for any substantive hearings until Wednesday’s Early Disposition Hearing.
The title of the hearing, however, could be a bit misleading, as Deputy District Attorney Jason Gueltzow explained to the Herald/Review. He noted that California’s Early Disposition process can take “several months” of meetings before a case is resolved.
“Generally speaking, an Early Disposition Hearing is an opportunity for the attorneys from both sides to conference the case with the judge in order to determine if a plea agreement can be reached and what terms might be included,” Gueltzow explained, adding that it is “not uncommon for this process take over a year.”
Gueltzow declined to address the specific reasons for the nearly two-year span between the Marine’s March 2021 fatal overdose and the filing of criminal charges against Hegarty in February 2023. But he provided a general explanation as to why such lengthy delays can sometimes occur before a prosecution is undertaken.
“As prosecutors, we have an ethical duty to file cases we believe can be proven beyond a reasonable doubt,” Gueltzow noted. “Sometimes, additional investigation needs to be completed before cases are ready for filing criminal charges.”
No plea deal has been offered to Hegarty, according to Gueltzow, and the defendant remains in the San Bernardino County jail in lieu of $1 million bail.
Public records show Hegarty was in San Bernardino in 2019, but by August 2022 she was living in Sierra Vista. Nothing in the court file explains when she arrived in Cochise County or why.
Gueltzow, the prosecutor, declined comment on whether investigators believe Hegarty knew the drugs Luppke ingested in 2021 contained fentanyl. Or even whether Hegarty is suspected of “lacing” the drugs herself.
But Gueltzow had a lot to say about the far-reaching problems with fentanyl, which he says can be 50 to 100 times more potent than heroin and morphine. His comments provide a suggestion as to the circumstances of Luppke’s death.
“It is not uncommon to see death as a result of overdose in first-time users,” Gueltzow said. “First-time users may think they are purchasing other drugs like Oxycodone or Xanax because dealers of illicit fentanyl often sell counterfeit pills made to look like other drugs. These counterfeits often contain lethal doses of fentanyl.”
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone