SIERRA VISTA — For the first time the Sierra Vista Community Theatre is putting on a full-scale version of a show written for adults to be performed by kids.
“Honk”, a musical adaptation of Hans Christian Andersen’s classic “The Ugly Duckling” that was originally performed in England in 1993. At two hours of singing, dancing and telling the timeless story of inner beauty being so much more valuable than outer, SVCT’s cast of more than 30 children will have their work cut out for them when the presentation opens Friday night.
“Usually we do the junior versions of shows,” explained director Jeremy Heisner. “We did ‘Into the Woods’ junior, ‘Wizard of Oz’ junior and I wanted a challenge so I said I want to do the full version of ‘Honk’.”
Heisner said the junior versions of tended to cut out some of his favorite songs.
“These kids can do it; they’re ready,” Heisner said after Wednesday night's rehearsal. “Yes, it is commonly an adult show and there’s some adult humor in it too, but it’s not vulgar.”
The show, which debuts Friday night at the SVCT Theatre inside the Mall at Sierra Vista and runs through Sept. 3, fractures the fairy tale by sending the protagonist ‘Ugly’ on an adventure with a cat that was trying to eat him after he was rejected by his own back on the farm for being, well, ugly.
“It’s him meeting all these different people and he’s learning about a bunch of other people who have different lives,” said production stage manager Shannon Silver. “It’s really cool to see him from what he knew just at his farm to see the entire world.”
In the end, of course, Ugly grows into a strong and glorious swan.
“It’s kind of about accepting yourself for who you are and I think it really resonates with a lot of our kids because a lot of our kids are considered the outcast, the weirdos,” Heisner said. “One of my favorite lines is in the song is you have to remember ‘it’s what’s on the inside that matters, not what you look like.’”
Apart from the length of the production, Heisner said the most challenging part of putting on an adult play with children is the nearly nonstop transition.
“This is a traditional Broadway show, which means there are little to no blackouts or anything like that,” he said. “It segues from one scene into a song into another scene. It’s very difficult to do, but these kids definitely pull it off.”
Honk is the second of two youth musicals on the SVCT docket this year after the company put on after ‘Anne of Green Gables’ in June. Typically the fall youth shows are in September or October, but Heisner said they’ve found that the longer kids are in school, the more of them wind up sick by showtime, hence the late-August run date.
“It’s an amazing kids, an amazing story and just a great time,” Heisner concluded, to which Silver added, “It’s a story that resonates with a lot of people and it shows how meeting more people can help you see what they see.”
Once Honk’s run is complete, SVCT turns its attention to its Halloween-themed show, ‘Evil Dead, The Musical’.
