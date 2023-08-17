honk 1

The Sierra Vista Community Theatre rehearses for their upcoming musical Honk! Wednesday. The play will run from August 18-September 3. Kayalynn F. Portrays Cat as she rehearses with cast mates.

 MARK LEVY HERALD/REVIEW

SIERRA VISTA — For the first time the Sierra Vista Community Theatre is putting on a full-scale version of a show written for adults to be performed by kids.

“Honk”, a musical adaptation of Hans Christian Andersen’s classic “The Ugly Duckling” that was originally performed in England in 1993. At two hours of singing, dancing and telling the timeless story of inner beauty being so much more valuable than outer, SVCT’s cast of more than 30 children will have their work cut out for them when the presentation opens Friday night.

honk 2

Honk! performer takes the stage during rehearsals.
honk 3
honk 4
honk 5

Sarah W. is Mother Swan.
honk 6

