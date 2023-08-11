The Sierra Vista City Council voted unanimously at its semi-monthly meeting Thursday evening to accept a grant for $108,000 from the Border Security Fund Grant from the Arizona Department of Emergency and Military Affairs.
The grant will fund five in-car dual band radios to enhance communication, and enable eight Grappler devices — a revolutionary technology that allows police to essentially dispatch a tethering harness with 20,000 pounds of force that grabs hold of a fleeing vehicle’s back wheel and flexes out until it brings it to a safe halt.
Sierra Vista Police Department Chief Chris Hiser said Highway Patrol is the only law enforcement in the area that currently uses the Grappler devices.
“We have seen firsthand how effective they are at safely ending vehicle pursuits,” Hiser told the council. “When we acquire these items and get training on how to deploy them, we will be using them to safely end vehicle pursuits that we’re seeing fairly regularly.”
On Wednesday afternoon, one such vehicle pursuit resulted in a car driven by a Las Vegas resident carrying five passengers, including four migrants, fleeing an attempted traffic stop by the Cochise County Sheriff's Office and crashing through a wall at State Route 92 and St. Andrews Drive. The driver and four passengers fled and the driver was apprehended later and booked on nine charges, including smuggling, a Class 2 felony.
Sheriff Mark Dannels said his agency is in the process of obtaining Grapplers as well, though the back-order demands on the Chandler-based company are "extensive."
“I’m a believer in this resource as another law enforcement tool to safely interdict those drivers who disregard our citizens’ personal quality of life,” Dannels told the Herald/Review. “Cochise County law enforcement continues to work collectively, sharing our authorities for one community mission.”
According to its website, the idea for the Grappler Police Bumper came to the company’s founder, Leonard Stock, in a dream after he had been watching TV shows that documented police chases that turned fatal, even for innocent motorists.
Mayor Clea McCaa said the grant funds could be available as early as next month.
Other business from Thursday’s meeting, as summarized by city staff, included:
- The City Council adopted the proposed property tax levy rate at $0.1056 per $100 of assessed value, which will generate an estimated $382,261 this fiscal year. The rate was adjusted slightly lower than last year due to an increase in valuation of taxable property, so the amount paid by citizens remains the same. The total revenue is slightly higher than the $379,068 collected last year due to new construction.
The City Council approved amendments to Chapter 94 of the City Ordinance after receiving no public comments during a 30-day comment period. The amendments designated specific operating hours for several sports complexes and facilities to better serve the public and mitigate safety concerns. Specifically, fields and facilities at the Cyr Center Sports Complex, Veterans Memorial Park Sports Complex, and Tacoma Sports Complex will be closed at dusk or one hour after the last reservation. In addition, pickleball and tennis courts will be closed between the hours of 10 p.m. and 5 a.m.
The City Council approved acceptance of a Federal Aviation Administration grant for an Airport Master Plan update in the amount of $510,000. This includes $464,406 from the FAA, $22,797 from the Arizona Department of Transportation as a state match, and a $22,797 match from the city.
The City Council approved proceedings for the Industrial Development Authority of the City of Sierra Vista to issue revenue bonds for two school projects not located in Sierra Vista. One resolution authorized the issuance of Education Facility Revenue Bonds for the Champion Schools Project not to exceed $35 million. The second authorized the issuance of Charter School Revenue Bonds for the Delta Academy Charter School Project not to exceed $30 million. The IDA receives revenue from the fees associated with these bonds, which it can then use to further economic development efforts in Sierra Vista.
The bond issuance for schools that are not in Sierra Vista’s area, but in the case of Las Vegas-based Delta Academy Charter are not even in state, raised some eyebrows. Michael Slaney, an attorney representing the city’s Industrial Development Authority, said the practice is not uncommon and the city will collect the fees, which if the bonds reach their limit could pay the city approximately $20,000 and $24,000 respectively.
Slaney said the academy will be using the bond money to purchase the land it is currently leasing.
“I would say our IDA is one of the most active out there, going out there and finding the bonds issue, finding people need to bringing that money back to Sierra Vista,” said council member William Benning. “The concept is used a lot in larger cities, so it’s nice to see a small city like ours use this concept and really grow together.”