SIERRA VISTA — The Sierra Vista Police Department is investigating threats made over social media concerning Joyce Clark Middle School and individuals associated with the school.
Although there does not appear to be a credible threat, police say in their press release issued Monday afternoon, SVPD has implemented additional security measures for the school with the Sierra Vista Unified School District. All threats of violence within the community are taken seriously and are thoroughly investigated, the department added.
The investigation began on Friday, Sept. 15, when SVPD received information regarding videos posted on a social media site involving child sexual abuse material. The videos only depicted juveniles. The initial investigation identified a group chat on the site that students from the middle school used to communicate with other students, police say.
Police said that during the initial investigation, several threats were made in that group chat concerning the school and specific individuals associated with the school. These threats were made using the same account and username that posted the videos. Over the next several days, concerned community members made additional reports to SVPD concerning these threats. Several items of digital media were secured. Follow up interviews were conducted and individuals depicted in the videos were identified.
No additional threats have been received at this time, police say. Additional evidence, including the contents of the social media group chat, is being gathered with follow up search warrants and interviews ongoing.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone