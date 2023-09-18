SIERRA VISTA — The Sierra Vista Police Department is investigating threats made over social media concerning Joyce Clark Middle School and individuals associated with the school.

Although there does not appear to be a credible threat, police say in their press release issued Monday afternoon, SVPD has implemented additional security measures for the school with the Sierra Vista Unified School District. All threats of violence within the community are taken seriously and are thoroughly investigated, the department added.

