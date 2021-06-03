SIERRA VISTA − The Sierra Vista Unified School District discussed new Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief III grant allocation, bond projects and a timeline for addressing COVID-19 mitigation plan Tuesday.
SVUSD Chief Financial Officer Kenneth McGovern announced the district will receive an allocation from the ESSER III grant. According to the Arizona Department of Education’s website, the grant is funded through the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan.
“We did receive our ESSER III allocation,” McGovern said at Tuesday’s meeting. “It was a little disappointing because it was less than we had anticipated.”
McGovern said he can’t comment on the predicted difference until the Arizona Department of Education publishes its final allocations.
McGovern said the district is required to allocate 20% of the ESSER III funds toward remediation programs. He said the district’s Summer Academy, a dual remediation and recreation program, will use those ESSER III funds.
McGovern said he will discuss the specifics of the ESSER III allocations in July.
McGovern also announced the budget for two new bond projects for the district: a video surveillance system for the Rothery Educational Center and a bus rider monitoring system.
McGovern said the video surveillance system is budgeted at $60,000 and the bus rider monitoring system is budgeted at $30,000.
SVUSD Superintendent Dr. Eric Holmes said the district will discuss its COVID-19 mitigation plan for the 2021-22 school year in a meeting with the Cochise County Health Department on June 14.
“We hope to take a look at some of the information regarding what the data is saying now, along with (the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) CDC recommendations and any recommendations that the state has or that the county has regarding mitigation at schools,” Holmes said. “We will come back to you and report in early July.”
Holmes expressed gratitude to Buena High School’s Project Graduation team for hosting the school’s two-day outdoor graduation on May 26 and 27.
“I would like to thank Ms. Nicole Young, the acting principal at Buena, as well as the staff for just a wonderful event,” said Holmes. “I do want to have a special shout-out to the project graduation crew: Mr. Joe Farmer and the (Sierra Vista) Sunrise Rotary Club who sponsors it every year. What a great job they did ... A lot of volunteer time and hours were spent ... It was a great way to send our seniors off. It was a safe, fun activity and it is a great tradition here in Sierra Vista.”
Holmes gave an update about the Summer Academy. Parents of students kindergarten through sixth grade can get their schedules for the program at the Rothery Educational Center Friday, June 4, between 1-4 p.m.
Parents of middle and high school students can get their schedules for the academy on June 4 at Buena High School. According to the district’s website, times for picking up the schedules are specified by grade: seventh graders, 8-10 a.m.; eighth graders, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.; ninth graders, 2-4 p.m.; and 10th-12th graders, 5-7 p.m.
“Parents will be contacted and they will know what time they’re supposed to stop by, and pick-up their rosters and sign some documents that need to be signed, ” said Holmes.
Holmes said that the academy, which will run June 7-July 16, has 1,000 students signed up and is fully staffed.