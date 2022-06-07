SIERRA VISTA — The Sierra Vista Unified School District governing board voted 4-0 to approve the increase of meal prices amid increased cost of supplies and labor.
"Current costs for meal prices are too low to meet our current meal cost," said SVUSD Chief Financial Officer Ken McGovern during Tuesday's meeting. He added that SVUSD current meal prices haven't been updated since 2018 and that costs in resources have increased in the past four years.
"We've had cost inflation, especially last year, and labor costs have increased quite a bit — not just with raises but with minimum wage since '18 has gone up quite a bit," he said.
The solution? Increase meal prices from a range of 25 cents to 75 cents.
McGovern proposed increasing the prices for elementary breakfast from $1 to $1.50 and increasing lunch prices from $2.10 to $2.85.
The costs for breakfast and lunch will go up at the middle and high school as well, going from $1.25 to $1.50 for breakfast and from $2.60 to $2.85 for lunch.
The board voted 4-0 to approve the cost changes for meals.
McGovern announced that with the expiration of the summer feeding program, the district will only be able to provide free meals to students enrolled in the district's Summer Academy instead of to all students enrolled in the district.
"The federal government did not extend the summer feeding," said McGovern during Tuesday's meeting. "In order to feed everyone the way we have, they extended the summer feeding for the whole year and they gave some waivers so that we could offer some meals to the community.
"Those were not extended."
The district is offering all SVUSD students a free meal and all youth 18 or younger can request a meal from the district under the Summer Seamless Option. McGovern said that SSO will change after June 30.
He added that the reimbursement rates for the meals in the SSO were larger than the National School Lunch Program, with SSO rates being $2.605 for breakfast to NSLP's $2.26. Lunch reimbursement rates for SSO are $4.56 vs. $3.58 for NSLP.
McGovern said that the district will have to go back to using the NSLP for the upcoming school year.
"Free and reduced meals can only be provided if families submit a Free & Reduced Application and they qualify," said McGovern. "I beg the community to go out and fill these out. We need to have these applications for a number of reasons. One: to see if they qualify for free and reduced meals, but it is also how we get funding for our Title I schools."
"We don't have that, we're going to loose Title I funding — which is a lot of programs that we do."
In a separate agenda item, the board voted to approve the $967,500 allocation awarded to the district from Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey's Summer Camp grant.
SVUSD Superintendent Dr. Eric Holmes said the district is going to use these funds to finance the SVUSD Summer Academy program, freeing up some of the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Funds the district originally allocated toward the program.
McGovern said that the district will begin presentations on the proposed budget for the 2022-23 school year at the next board meeting on June 21.