SIERRA VISTA — The Sierra Vista Unified School District Governing Board brought the topic of staff dress codes to the forefront at the Nov. 2 meeting.
“To be professional, you always want to look professional,” said SVUSD Board President Yulonda Boutte Tuesday evening. “When you look good, you feel good ... I want to make it clear that it’s not a negative thing, and I’m hoping that no one in the district took it as anything negative.”
According to district policy, staff are required to “dress and maintain a general appearance that reflects their position and does not detract from the educational program of the school.”
The Herald/Review reached out to Boutte for comment on why the board felt the staff dress code should be discussed and which part of its contents needs to be updated, but she did not respond.
Others also raised questions as to why the item was added to the agenda for discussion.
“I’ve been a teacher at Buena for over 20 years, and in that time I don’t believe I’ve ever interacted with any employee that was not wearing clothing appropriate for their position and circumstance,” said Rachael Henry, social science teacher at Buena High School, during the public comments section.
Board member Hollie Sheriff also inquired why the staff dress code needed to be mentioned.
“Is there some history or context to this?” Sheriff asked.
Boutte said she thought the staff dress code was important to readdress.
“I was thinking that we would get an early start on it, so that when next year comes along with other things, that we have these things aligned,” said Boutte.
“This being on a governing board agenda creates the perception that is a significant issue within the district, to employees and to community stakeholders,” said Henry.
Henry concluded her comments saying the board should consider addressing the high turnover rate of staff instead of staff dress codes.
“In my opinion, the unfilled positions and high turnover rate of staff, which directly impacts the learning and work environment, warrant being on a governing board agenda,” said Henry. “I’m asking all of you to consider what are your priorities. Are you setting them based on what we need to do to meet the challenges that we are facing?”
Board member Joy Mims requested that staff members be present when outlining the dress code.
“When we do things like this, we want to include everybody,” said Boutte. “My thought was we’d have two board members, a teacher, a parent, someone from administration, someone from the support staff, someone from the association and that we would put this group together and we would just look at it.”
Boutte did not say when the board would reconvene for a discussion about the staff dress code.
SVUSD Superintendent Dr. Eric Holmes opened his update by informing the board that a Buena High School senior passed away last weekend.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of the student who passed away,” said Holmes.
Boutte and Mims also expressed their condolences. Boutte said she was happy to hear that counseling services had been established.
“If anyone needs that, please take advantage of it,” Boutte said.
In addition to Henry’s question about staff dress codes, a public comment about the district’s mask mandate was made.
A parent and her two daughters spoke in opposition to the district’s mask mandate. The parent said her daughters are circulating a petition in opposition of the mask requirement.
On Sept. 27, Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Katherine Cooper ruled that the state legislature’s law banning mask mandates was unconstitutional. The ruling was unanimously upheld by the Arizona Supreme Court on Nov. 2.
The district has been enforcing its mask mandate policy since Aug. 19.
Holmes updated the board on the district’s COVID-19 status.
“Our current situation since Aug. 4 — as of today — we’ve had 201 student cases of positive COVID diagnosis, 17 adults, and we’ve had 1,020 quarantines since the beginning of the school year,” said Holmes.
Holmes highlighted the performance of Buena’s marching band, which competed at the University of Arizona’s 68th annual Band Day on Oct. 30 with a suite from “The Phantom of the Opera.”
“Based on how they did last year, they greatly improved, and we’re very proud of them,” said Holmes.
Holmes also announced the Nov. 5-6 performance by the Buena Fine Arts Department at the Klein Center of Performing Arts. The “On Stage ‘21 — Wishing Wells and Magic Spells” show, includes a variety of performances from the school’s band, theater students and choir.
He also praised Buena students for participating in the Edward Jones Food Drive.
“That benefits several charities in our community, including Peach’s Pantry,” said Holmes. “Well over 2,000 cans were collected — and that’s just through JROTC — that doesn’t include the rest of the school, so we know that number is even larger. Congratulations to our students for being good stewards in the community.”