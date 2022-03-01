SIERRA VISTA — In a vote of 2-2, the Sierra Vista Unified School District board was divided on whether to keep the district-wide mask mandate that’s been in place since Aug. 17.
Board members Hollie Sheriff — who attended via phone — and Joy Mims voted in favor of making the motion to have masks be optional on March 26 if the number of COVID-19 cases continues to decline, whereas board president Yulonda Boutte and board member Kimberly Robinson voted “no.” Board Vice President Connie Johnson was absent during Tuesday’s meeting.
SVUSD Public Information Officer Valerie Weller said that for now, the mask mandate will remain. She said the mandate will be discussed again at the next board meeting, which is scheduled for March 22 at 6 p.m.
Boutte said in a written message prior to the meeting that the board promised to review the COVID-19 mitigation plan in February. The board hosted a work session with officials from Cochise Health & Social Services on Feb. 19 to discuss the virus in the county.
In that meeting, Weller presented the results from a survey sent to SVUSD staff and parents on Feb. 2-3 about the mask mandate. The majority of staff were in support of the mask mandate whereas the majority of parents were not.
Twelve members of the public attended the meeting on Tuesday to voice their opposition to the mandate, increasingly applying more pressure with their impassioned remarks to the administration and the board to remove the mandate.
Richard Allen said his 7-year-old son — who’s been in speech therapy since he was 2½ — has struggled not being able to see peoples’ mouths due to wearing masks.
“One of the first things we learned is that he needs to be able to see the mouth, to see the way it’s positioned for proper pronunciation,” said Allen during the meeting. “The masks took that tool of learning away from him and his speech is regressing.
“No, I’m not being a dramatic anti-mask parent, I’m just being a parent. I get that we can’t just make this pandemic go away — people are still getting sick, they’re still dying. But when is enough going to be enough and we start letting parents decide what is right for their children?”
Ginny Walston, another member of the public, called on the board to remove the mandate while expressing her hope that the proposed House Bill 2616 will pass the Arizona State Legislature.
The initial version of House Bill 2616 prohibits any governmental entity, school district or charter school from requiring anyone younger than 18 to wear a mask without consent from the child’s parent or legal guardian. The bill is awaiting action from the second read-through by the Arizona State Senate on Feb. 22.
“If it (mask mandate) ends, it won’t be because of any of you,” said Walston. “But rather, because you have no choice and you will forever be known as the board and superintendent that kept SVUSD masked for over one school year.”
Others claimed that masks cause psychological and social-emotional harm and accused the board of ignoring the community’s viewpoint and concerns.
Dr. Gwynn Patterson, a gynecologist based in Sierra Vista, said the board won’t listen to concerns or opinions of those opposed to wearing masks.
“Those things have been said before, they don’t listen, the studies are replete that these masks have very minimal effect on the pandemic,” said Patterson in her address to the board. “But we are going to remember how we were disrespected and not listened to.”
Patterson claimed there is no dialogue on the topic; however, Boutte said the board cannot respond or take action on public comments.
SVUSD Superintendent Dr. Eric Holmes did not brief the board on the district’s COVID-19 case numbers.
On Feb. 25, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its guidance on masking, which states that in areas where transmission of COVID-19 is low, wearing a mask is “based on your personal preference, informed by your personal level of risk.”
In areas with medium transmission, the CDC advises folks to wear a mask indoors if they are at high risk for severe illness. For areas in high transmission, all are advised by the CDC to continue to wear masks in all public indoor spaces.
Cochise County is classified by the CDC as having high transmission.
According to the CDC guidance, low transmission is classified as less than 10% of staffed inpatient beds occupied by COVID-19 patients on the seven-day average, or less than 200 cases per 100,000 individuals.
Medium transmission is classified as 10-14.9% of staffed inpatient beds occupied by COVID-19 patients on the seven-day average, and high is classified anywhere between 15% or more.
In Arizona, only four counties have medium transmission levels of COVID-19 according to the CDC — Santa Cruz, Coconino, Yavapai and Maricopa.
The Associated Press reported on Sunday that New York will lift its statewide mask mandate on March 2 in response to lower levels of COVID-19 infections and the new CDC guidance.
On Tuesday, states along the West Coast — California, Oregon and Washington — announced they are planning to drop their school mask mandates this month.