SIERRA VISTA — Tuesday's Sierra Vista Unified School District board meeting was short and to the point, featuring an update on the active and pending bond projects across the district.
Superintendent Kelly Glass gave the bond update presentation to the board in order for them to know the progress and have the most up-to-date information for the Bond Oversight Committee, which meets next week.
According to the district's strategic plan, which Glass included in her presentation, four of the projects have been completed and six are currently underway. The gym and theater workshop are almost complete. Glass said Tuesday that the keys for both areas have been turned over to the school administrators and all that is left is the "punch list" — which is where the district's project manager, high school administrators and the contractors walk through the space to see if there are any "discrepancies."
Glass says the focus is now the carpeting and flooring in multiple school sites, including Buena. The balance update she presented to the board indicated the Americans with Disabilities Act compliance work to bathrooms at Buena, Carmichael, Town & Country, Village Meadows and Pueblo del Sol elementary schools was under budgeted for. However, there is still more than $1.6 million of unallocated funds from the bond. Roughly, $2.6 million will be returned to the bond as 16 projects were completed with money left over.
What's next?
Paving projects at Village Meadows Elementary, Huachuca Mountain Elementary, Buena and Bella Vista Elementary will be done during fall break, in mid-October.
ADA compliance work to bathrooms at Buena, Carmichael, Town & Country, Village Meadows and Pueblo del Sol elementary schools will continue.
Flooring and carpeting at Bella Vista, Buena and Joyce Clark Middle School will be completed this summer.
"JCMS is a huge project because of all the band equipment in the fine arts building, so it has to be a summer project," Glass said.
Pueblo del Sol Elementary School will also be a site for another major project as they are redoing the multipurpose room. The portable will be removed to allow staff to park because their lot will be closed during construction.
Other matters
The board unanimously voted to approve new attendance policy procedures and placement of the policy in the fiscal year 2019-2020 handbook. The new policy would incorporate more letters and communication with parents after a child has missed three, nine and other set numbers of days of school. Terri Romo, assistant superintendent and director of curriculum & instruction, said the board will have the chance to approve the final policy and wording that will appear in the handbook at a later date.
Rebecca Bentz, public information officer for SVUSD, spoke during the call to the public, voicing appreciation and admiration of her employer. She encouraged the public to reach out to teachers, principals and administrators for clarification of "rumors" and concerns rather then leave "negative" comments and posts on social media platforms.
"We want to hear what's going wrong and what's going right," she said. "We want to be transparent."
Board President Barbara Williams, Vice President Connie Johnson and Joy Mims used their remarks to also address the negativity the have heard and seen from the public. Johnson said because people know she is on the board they approach her and express their concerns and voice their opinions.
Buena High School Principal Kristen Hale was scheduled to give a presentation on what occurred during fall registration, however, she was unable to due to being sick, Williams said. She added that Hale's presentation will be rescheduled for the next board meeting on Sept. 3.