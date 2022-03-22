SIERRA VISTA — Sierra Vista Unified School District Governing Board Vice President Connie Johnson submitted her resignation on March 15 during the district's spring break, district officials said on Monday.
Johnson, who was first elected to the school board in 1981, did not give a reason for her resignation, according to SVUSD Public Information Officer Valerie Weller and Cochise County Superintendent Jacqui Clay.
The Herald/Review reached out to Johnson for comment, but did not receive a response by press time.
Clay said the county superintendent's office was notified of Johnson's resignation on March 21.
Clay and Weller said the county superintendent's office is in charge of appointing an interim replacement for Johnson to will finish out her term until the November midterm election.
"I interview them," said Clay. "When I interview them, it’s based on a rubric scale and I usually ask one question of the superintendent and one question from the board — president of the board.
"And then, I add all that up and then, that’s how I get the person. So, it has nothing to do with personal-anything. It has to do with their answers to the questions that I ask them.”
Clay said the county is open to receive applications for SVUSD board for 30 days, starting from March 21.
For those interested in being appointed, Clay said to send a letter of interest and resume to Nikki Madden, deputy county superintendent, at kmadden@cochise.az.gov.
Johnson is no stranger to the educational community in Cochise County. According to the board's web page, Johnson has been in the education field since 1969 — teaching at General Myer Elementary School on Fort Huachuca from 1969 to 1994.
Additionally, Johnson is an active member of several organizations, including Order of the Eastern Star, Greater Huachuca Area Branch of the NAACP, Fort Huachuca Educators Association, Arizona Education Association, National Education Association, Arizona School Boards Association and Arizona School Administrators Association.
The SVUSD board now has only four members, meaning the possibility for a divided, inconclusive vote is possible without Johnson serving as the tiebreaker.
Weller said if the board is divided on the vote, it can request the item be addressed again and placed on the agenda with additional information for discussion and action on the next meeting.
This happened with the board's regular meeting on March 1 when it came to the district's mask mandate. Johnson was absent and the board divided on a vote of 2-2.
The item was placed on the agenda for a vote again in a special meeting on March 3, which resulted in the board voting unanimously to rescind the mask mandate on March 7. Johnson was also absent in that meeting.
Johnson has been absent from the board meetings since January. The last board meeting she attended in person was in December.