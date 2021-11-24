SIERRA VISTA — With the Sierra Vista Unified School District reporting the passing of a Buena High School senior in October, interim Principal Nicole Young shares the school’s protocol for handling such cases.
“As soon as we’re notified, we start the procedure to notify staff and then families within that day that we’re notified — if possible,” said Young. “We want to help our students as they get through this process. The grieving process is difficult for everyone, and it’s especially — you know — if this is something that’s new to you or something that’s really close to you.”
She said in general, the school staff will convene for a meeting to go over the basic information and the school’s counseling team is notified.
“It’s all going to be based on what is given to us that we one, have permission to discuss or information to give out, and then it’s more about what resources we can give to students and staff,” said Young. “We had a staff meeting and just let them know that we had a student that passed and that we wanted them to be aware so that they would be able to respond when they had students the next day...
“First thing that we do is we notify our counselors so that we can activate our counseling team. And then, we reached out to our lead counselor at the district, so that we could have more counselors available for students on-campus following that time period after that very first day when it happens — within the week. If it’s a Monday, then having someone on campus that week as long as needed.”
Young said the next objective is to notify the parents in the school.
“We sent out a general email to everyone — just letting them know we did have a student pass — that we would be available, where we would have resources available, and how students could get to those resources,” said Young.
SVUSD Public Information Officer Valerie Weller said counseling resources are available to students via the school’s counseling department page on the website.
“There are a couple (of counselors) that are always available to our students, so that they can call for counseling services,” said Weller.
“I talked with some of the groups and said ‘it’s not going to be that next day that you’re going to need something, it may be a week later or a month later,’ “ said Young. “(It’s) just knowing that their counselors are available at any time if they need to talk to someone.”
Young said the district can connect students with various counseling support services that the district partners with.
“At the (Nov. 16) board meeting, they passed the memorandum of the (interagency) agreement between the Arizona Children’s Association,” said Young.
Weller said to address cases of suicide, the district provides annual suicide prevention training for all staff.
For the student who passed last month, Young said there aren’t any plans for the school to put on a memorial as of yet.
“At this time, we’re waiting until we get more information in which to do that,” said Young. “Certain things that certain groups have done (that) on their own, but nothing yet as a school.”
As far as the school hosting a memorial for a student that passes, Young and Weller said that depends on the family’s wishes.
“That can vary on a case-by-case basis,” said Weller. “So if a family were to say ‘yes, we want something and we want to organize it,’ then we certainly would do something. However, if a family would say ‘no, we don’t want something,’ then that’s how we would go about that.”
Young said it’s important for the school to provide this support for students, saying “(We) want to be able to be there for students, help them know that there’s people out there that can assist with them.”