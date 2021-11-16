SIERRA VISTA — Sierra Vista Unified School District Chief Financial Officer Kenneth McGovern informed the board of an impending $5 million reduction in the district’s budgeted expenditures if the Arizona State Legislature does not pass an exemption for the coming year.
“So without any action from the legislature, our budgeted expenditures will be reduced by $5.28 million dollars next spring,” said McGovern at Tuesday’s board meeting. “We have, maybe, some areas where we can move things. But that is a big number. So, we’re very hopeful that the legislature will do some heavy-lifting in January and come up with a bill and present it to the governor to sign.”
McGovern said, “Each year by Nov. 1, ADE (Arizona Department of Education) is required to calculate the annual aggregate expenditures to report — which is saying how much are the budgeted expenditures, of state and local dollars, for all districts in the state of Arizona.”
He said the department compares those figures to a formula to determine what the limit is.
“If we’re over, which we are this year, then all districts are going to take a cut in their budgeted expenditures,” McGovern said.
McGovern said the state is over the limit for 2022 by $1.154 billion dollars, and each district’s budgeted expenditures will be reduced. SVUSD was over the limit reduction factor by 16%, resulting in the $5.28 million reduction.
He concluded that the 16% was calculated from the district’s change in Average Daily Membership from the prior year.
McGovern also briefed the board on the 2022 budget revision.
He said according to ADE, if a school district’s budget has changed by a factor of 1% or more, the department requires that district to revise its budget in December.
“ADE recalculated our limit based on the 40th-day ADM, and because we’re over their 1%, that’s why we’re doing this revision,” said McGovern. “On the recalculations, we have a decrease of about $1.1 million dollars. The majority of that is from ADM, both in regular and the special needs.”
McGovern mentioned the district did have a budget carry-forward of $2.95 million dollars.
“So we’re fortunate to have that, but unfortunately because of ADM decrease, its going to eat up some of that carry-forward,” said McGovern. He said the budget revision requires a public hearing. The board voted for the hearing to take place on Dec. 7 at 5:30 p.m.
In cash-controlled funds, McGovern said the district is in the positive in all categories, most notably the Food Services Program. The program had a deficit of $317,000 in the beginning of the year.
“We are at a positive $362,000,” said McGovern. “By the end of November, we will have made more than we had lost last year. So (a) 200% swing. That’s incredible.
“I think the changes that we’re doing in the breakfast — I think we’re feeding a lot of kids. Over at Buena, they have increased breakfast servings to over 1,000 a day. It went from a little over a hundred to 1,000 a day.
“So the Food Service Staff if you see them, tell them a big ‘thank you’ because that is a lot of work.”
McGovern commended the program’s success during the recent supply chain shortages.
“Every week it’s something new, ‘Can we get juice?’ ‘Can we get milk?’ “ said McGovern.
McGovern also went over the student club balance for the district, which rests at $335,694.08.
“This just points to how generous our community is,” said McGovern. “That’s $316,000 that the students have raised to do various functions that they decide to do. So, that’s incredible, and kudos to our community as well.”