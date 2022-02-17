SIERRA VISTA — Discussions about masking in school were at the forefront as the Sierra Vista Unified School District board gathered to evaluate the district's COVID-19 mitigation plan with the Cochise County Health Department in a public work session Wednesday.
Director of Cochise County Health and Social Services Dr. Alicia Thompson briefed the assembly — including board members, SVUSD administration and nine anti-mask protesters from two weeks prior — on the data.
As of Feb. 16, Thompson said that there are 30,489 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county. She said this number includes positive diagnostic tests and does not include home tests.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, Thompson said there have been 1,279 hospitalizations and 529 deaths in the county due to COVID-19. Thompson and Cochise County School Liaison and Epidemiologist Daniel Williamson confirmed none of those deaths included children.
"You can see the dramatic decline in the number of cases by week and the decline in the hospitalizations," said Thompson. "In the most recent week, Week Six, approximately 4,000 diagnostic tests were performed in Cochise County. Approximately 17% of those tests came back positive for COVID-19.
"While that is really good, we really want that percent positivity rate to be down towards — well, towards zero. But 5% (positivity rate) is what we hope for and would tell us that we are out of the surge, and that our risk when we're out and about in our communities is very low."
She said the number of emergency department visits also is starting to decline.
"All of the bars are showing the same thing, that we are on this very steep decline," said Thompson, referring to several bar graphs relating to the number of hospitalizations and ED admissions. "Public health is very hopeful that we are at the tail end of their surge."
She said there is concern about another variant emerging from omicron.
"I can tell you that we were in Week 20 back in 2021 when there was so few cases, we were like 'exhale.' And then, delta," said Thompson.
Williamson said there have been 1,250 school-related cases since Jan. 1 compared to 1,452 cases in fall 2021.
However, he said 32 of the 65 schools in the county meet the outbreak definition since the start of the spring semester, including 12 of 17 SVUSD schools. In fall 2021, 48 of 65 schools were classified as having an outbreak of the virus, including 14 of 17 SVUSD schools.
As of Feb. 16, Williamson said 19 of 65 schools in the county meet the outbreak definition, including 11 of 17 of SVUSD schools.
SVUSD Public Information Officer Valerie Weller presented the results from a survey sent to SVUSD staff and parents on Feb. 2-3 to see the percentage of those in support of the mask mandate. The survey closed Feb. 10.
Of 548 total staff responses, 54.8% voted "yes" in support of the mask mandate while 45.2% voted "no."
The results from parents were the opposite
Of the 6,129 responses received from SVUSD parents, 52.7% opposed the district's mask mandate and 47.3% voted "yes."
Weller said there are no public comments during work sessions. She said no action is taken during work sessions.
Multiple states are lifting indoor and school mask requirements during a drop in COVID-19 cases.
The Associated Press reported Nevada, New York and Illinois have lifted their statewide indoor mask requirement while the governors of Connecticut, Delaware, New Jersey and Oregon announced plans to lift masking requirements in schools.
Weller said SVUSD Board President Yulonda Boutte requested the district's COVID-19 mitigation plan be reassessed in a future board meeting. The date for that is still to be determined.