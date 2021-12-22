SIERRA VISTA — The Sierra Vista Unified School District board addressed salary increases for employees, new scoreboards for Buena High School and approving the assembly of a committee to address the staff dress code.
"The last installment of the governor’s (Doug Ducey) promise of the 20% by 2020 was included in last year’s budget, however, 1.5% of that 5% raise was a one-time payment that was rolled into the classroom site fund — there wasn’t enough for the general fund, so they threw it in there; that way, they met their obligation," said SVUSD Chief Financial Officer Kenneth McGovern at the Dec. 7 meeting.
"That last 1.5% from FY 21 was not included in the base salary, now it needs to go there, and it’s part of the base support level in the budget," he continued. "So, we’re going to go ahead and throw that to our teachers and turn it into their base."
McGovern proposed using the inflation adjustment that was included in the budget to give a 1.5% raise for all hourly employees.
"That way, teachers get it and everybody else gets it," said McGovern. "However, Arizona’s minimum wage will increase from $12.15 an hour to $12.80 an hour on Jan. 1. This throws a little wrinkle into things ...
"To mitigate wage compression and remain competitive in the job market, we’re proposing an 80 cent per hour increase for all hourly employees effective Jan. 1, 2022. Employees that were given the 15 cent an hour increase last year will receive 65 cents an hour, so they’ll be bumped up to $12.80.
"The budget just doesn’t allow for us to take that 80 cents and go back to the beginning of the fiscal year ...
We feel that it is important to include that 80 cents for all hourly (employees) because if you don’t, then you’re going to take somebody at $12.15 and bump them to $12.80, what happens to a person at $13? They go to $13.19; you’ve compressed that scale."
McGovern asserted this is one of the measures the district is using to retain employees.
"We have to remain competitive, because one of our problems — as Ms. (Kelly) Segal (SVUSD human resources director) will tell you — is the constant revolving door and trying to get people in," said McGovern. "We get them in, we get them trained, and then they move on.
"So, this is one way that we’re going to do what we can within the budget limitations to keep our employees."
The board voted 4-0 to approve the wage increase for salaried and hourly staff.
SVUSD Superintendent Dr. Eric Holmes briefed the board on supply chain issues.
“We have been struggling — like everybody else is struggling nationwide — with supply chain issues regarding food service,” said Holmes. “We’re experiencing delays in orders, cancellations in orders, and those orders are not only food supply but they are regular supplies as well.”
He said the result has limited the menu options available for students.
"If you recall at the beginning of the year, there were numerous menu options at lunch and at breakfast, but we’ve had to reduce those," said Holmes. "However, we will still continue to provide a well-rounded, nutritional meal as outlined by ADE (Arizona Department of Education) and by the USDA (United States Department of Agriculture) ...
"But we just wanted parents to know that we are limiting some of our options but the food will still be nutritious, it will still be good, it will still taste great. But we just won’t be able to pick from three or four, maybe we’ll be only be able to pick from one or two."
He said the district was sorry about the restrictions.
"We do apologize for that, but as everyone knows who watches the news for five minutes every night, we are limited with the number of truck drivers we have, we have ships lined up in ports trying to get in and let their cargo out," said Holmes. “So we hope that this will be over with soon."
Holmes also provided an update on the district's COVID-19 numbers.
"In terms of total cases here in Sierra Vista in the school district, we’ve had 332 student cases of positive students with COVID and 1,233 quarantines — all of that since Aug. 4," he said.
McGovern discussed options for upgrading the scoreboards at Buena High School to abide by new Arizona Interscholastic Association requirements.
"We had a problem presented to administration that (the) Loveless Field scoreboard has exceeded the end of life expectancy and is in need of replacement," said McGovern. "It was told to me that they were using wire and band-aids or whatever it takes just to make sure that we can get some scores up there."
He concluded that all of the scoreboards will need to be upgraded to meet the AIA requirements.
"We need shot clocks and play clocks in order to meet those new requirements," said McGovern.
He said the field is also in need of a new sound system.
"If you’re only (on) the right angle to the third speaker, you might be able to hear," said McGovern. "They’re looking to expand the coverage on the field and also on the visitor’s bleachers as well."
McGovern proposed three possible routes to address the scoreboards: 1) replace the existing scoreboards with comparable ones that meet AIA requirements, 2) partner with a digital scoreboard company to get a new scoreboard — with digital advertising capabilities — for Loveless Field for $360,000, or 3) purchase new Daktronic scoreboards and a sound system.
"The football scoreboard is $45,000, a new sound system is another $45,000, and the basketball scoreboard is $30,000 — for a total of $120,000 to replace what we have," said McGovern.
On option two, McGovern said there will be no up-front cost because the digital scoreboard company would retain 100% of the advertising revenue from the digital scoreboard until the unit is paid off.
He said the projected revenue from advertising is $90,000, and thus, the scoreboard would be paid off in four years. After the scoreboard is paid off, the company would retain 75% ($67,500) of the advertising revenue and the district would receive 25% ($22,500).
McGovern concluded that over a 10-year period, the predicted income to the district would be $135,000, but clarified this would only cover the football scoreboard and not include the basketball scoreboard or the sound system.
For the third option — to purchase new Daktronic scoreboards for football, basketball, a new sound system and a new marquee sign for the Rothery Educational Service Center — McGovern predicted a total cost, minus the minimum required replacement, of $491,575.
He said that annual payments would be $98,315 with a projected payoff of approximately 5½ years. However, the district would get 100% of marketing revenue, projected at $90,000.
"Over a 10-year period, the net income for the district is $408,000, versus the $135,000 that we had before (with option two)," said McGovern.
SVUSD Public Information Officer Valerie Weller presented the third option as a viable route, noting the educational benefit to the students on learning how to operate the Daktronic scoreboards and cover game day via video production.
Weller stated that in her research, more than 75% of universities and professional venues use Daktronic scoreboards and noted how the students would be better prepared for college and the workforce if they were accustomed to using and capturing video coverage on Daktronic.
Additionally, Weller showed an example of how video production students could make and play a game day video on the Daktronic scoreboards to help hype up the crowd.
McGovern added that Daktronics will create a marketing package to benefit the school and the local businesses. He said the displays and their content would be 100% controlled by the district and are customizable to have all scoreboards be synchronized to show the same content.
SVUSD board voted 4-0 to approve the assembly of a committee to address a staff dress code, an agenda item introduced at the Nov. 2 meeting by board president Yulonda Boutte.
Boutte said the reason for bringing this item to the district and board's attention has to do with establishing a dress code, as she stated the current regulation does not outline specifics.
"Currently, we do not have a policy, we have a regulation that falls upon a code of conduct," said Boutte. "We're going to have principals, support staff, parents, the (Sierra Vista Unified Education) association — everybody to look at that."
According to policy GBEB-R in the district's policy manual, staff must "Dress and maintain a general appearance that reflects their position and does not detract from the educational program of the school."
"The purpose of the staff dress code committee is to review, update, change or develop a staff dress code policy for the district, and present recommendations to the governing board for consideration," said Boutte.
The date for the committee meeting and the appointment of its members are still to be determined.