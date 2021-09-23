SIERRA VISTA — Sierra Vista Unified School District received $15,000 in donations for the district's "Pay to Play" program from the Just Kids Inc. of the San Pedro Kiwanis Club and the Cochise County Court Appointed Special Advocate Program during the Sept. 21 board meeting.
The program provides financial support for low-income students to purchase sports gear, uniforms and play for Buena High School.
Cochise County Sheriff Mark Dannels presented the donations at the board meeting.
"I’m honored to be here tonight with my fellow community leaders," said Dannels. "We understand it’s an expense on the school, we also understand why the kids can’t afford to come out and play.
"In my business of law enforcement — the many years that I’ve done this — if we can get kids structured activity, they’re not out on the streets somewhere where I have to deal with them … On behalf of CASA, we’re presenting you a check tonight for $10,000 to help your kids play for Buena High School."
Pam Collins, president of Just Kids Inc. of the San Pedro Kiwanis Club, presented a check for $5,000 for the "Pay To Play" program.
SVUSD Board President Yulonda Boutte expressed gratitude for the donations.
“I want to say thank you on behalf of the school district and the school board,” said Boutte. “You’re right Mark (Dannels), kids do need to be in activities … This will help a lot. Thank you so so much.”
SVUSD Superintendent Dr. Eric Holmes updated the board on the district's COVID-19 cases.
"Currently here in Sierra Vista, we have had 128 cases of students who were positive for COVID, roughly 10 adult cases, and as of today, 728 students have to be quarantined," said Holmes on Tuesday.
Holmes also announced said that Arizona Department of Education approved the district's State Seal of Arts Proficiency.
“We will be able to award that Seal of Arts Proficiency to our graduates this school year,” said Holmes.
The seal celebrates students who demonstrate high levels of proficiency in the Arizona Arts Education Standards and promotes students’ college and career readiness.
Holmes also congratulated Buena Spanish teacher Mike Tomooka for winning the “best entrée” award in the Men Who Cook Competition, a fundraiser for the Sierra Vista Symphony Association.
Holmes previewed the district's upcoming technology expo or "techspo," which will be on Dec. 8 from 4-6 p.m. at the Rothery Educational Center. The event will be open to the public.
"It’s the first time that we’ve done anything like that in our district, and it will give our teachers and students an opportunity to show their technology — how it works, what they do, what projects they may have completed, all sorts of things," said Holmes. "We want folks to be able to come down and see how we use technology here in Sierra Vista."
SVUSD Chief Financial Officer Kenneth McGovern presented a budget update in Tuesday’s meeting.
" (2021) financials (look) pretty good," said McGovern. "I’ve moved quite a bit out of M&O (maintenance and operations fund) to give us a nice, healthy carry forward … We’re just barely starting to spend a little bit of ESSER III (Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund)."
For the 2022 budget, McGovern said the district’s food services program’s prospects are going up. He said the balance for the '22 budget is between $146,000-$147,000, up from the previous deficit of $317,000.
"This right here proves that those hard decisions that you all had to make and trust us that we had gone through the process — that’s paying off," said McGovern.