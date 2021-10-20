SIERRA VISTA — SVUSD Bond Committee was acknowledged by the governing board for managing the district's $28 million bond project during Tuesday evening's meeting. The committee will officially wrap up their duties on Oct. 28.
The $28,870,000 initiative was originally placed on the 2016 ballot and passed by a 55% margin from Sierra Vista voters.
SVUSD Public Information Officer Valerie Weller said that the district received a premium bond adjustment of $85,054 due to higher interest rate in 2016 when the bond originally passed — thus, increasing the bond total to $28,955,054.
So far, the district has spent $28,428,408 of the total, which leaves $436,646 for the remaining "in-progress" projects and $90,000 for bond maintenance.
Portions of the $28 million have been allocated into maintenance, construction, transportation and technology upgrades throughout the district. With bond dollars, SVUSD has contracted 49 local businesses to complete the upgrades.
SVUSD Board President Yulonda Boutte commemorated the members of the bond sub-committee who were present during Tuesday's meeting: Doris Caldwell, Marge Carrithers, Richard Dailey, Kaye Dean, Wesley Hewitt, Joann Kiyabu, Joe Kraps and SVUSD Board member Hollie Sheriff.
She also recognized the members of the committee who weren't present: Dean Vance, Caulynee Barron, Larry Bryson, Sharon Buono, Bruce Docker, Gary Burden, Josephine Mabe, Kirby Chapman, Belen Lopez-Hart, Mary Perez, Jerry Proctor, Lauren Padgett, Tomas Macias and Jeff Gunn.
SVUSD Superintendent Dr. Eric Holmes gave an update on the current COVID-19 status in Cochise County.
"According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, Cochise County is still in high in terms of the rate of COVID transmission," said Holmes Tuesday evening. "We are high in cases per 100,000, and high in percent positivity."
District-wide, SVUSD has 178 student cases of COVID, 12 adult cases and 888 people who have had to quarantine.
Angela Bender, a parent of an SVUSD student, brought her concern to the board about her son repetitively being required to quarantine for the past 1 1/2 months due to exposure to COVID; she said that she was told that he was being exposed from riding the school bus.
"They keep telling me it's the transportation department is where it's coming from," said Bender during the public comments section of the meeting. "Hopefully somebody could address (that), 'cause it just repetitively keeps happening."
Holmes also forewarned that due to nationwide supply chain issues, the district may need to reduce the number of meal options available at the school cafeterias.
He mentioned that at the moment, the effect on the district is minimal. But he cautioned that the number of meal options may need to be reduced in the future.
"We have been stocking up on as many items as possible to try to make sure that we can still provide a number of different options," said Holmes. "We will not have an issue with feeding kids, but we may have to reduce the number of options that are available."
He also reminded the community that Emory Health Center is providing drive-thru COVID testing and vaccines at the Rothery Educational Center from 7 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday and 7 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
"They're averaging at about 25 folks per day, and we just want the community to know that it is available for Sierra Vista to come and get tested or to come and get a vaccine," said Holmes.
Holmes also announced Buena High School's homecoming game on Oct. 22 at 7 p.m. against Flowing Wells High School and the homecoming dance at the Rothery Educational Center on Saturday from 7 p.m.-11 p.m.
"I'd like to see as many of you as possible to come out and root on the Colts this coming Friday," said Holmes Tuesday night.
Holmes also reminded the community to complete the district's annual impact aid survey.
"That's something that helps us in terms of taxes, it helps us generate revenue for our school district," said Holmes. "It is online, it is on our website, and it's a fillable form."