SIERRA VISTA — The Sierra Vista Unified School District is grappling with continuing staff shortages — notably bus drivers — due to complications related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"There has been small struggles with staffing for a few years, but the last 18 months has proved to be more difficult," said SVUSD Public Information Officer Valerie Weller in an email. "We have openings in almost all of our departments and sites."
Due to the shortages in bus drivers, the district has had to combine several bus routes, which has caused delays.
On Nov. 29, Weller said four Buena High School routes had to be combined into two, and two routes destined for Joyce Clark Middle School had to be consolidated into one, causing a 20-minute delay.
On Dec. 9, the district made a post on its Facebook page about the bus routes and expected delays in parent pick-ups and drop-offs on Dec. 10.
"Our transportation department has been faced with difficulties with a nationwide driver shortage," said Weller. "Many of our families have experienced inconveniences with late and canceled routes as well as additional seat time of buses for our students."
She said the district is aware to the problem and the inconvenience it cases.
"Being open and honest about delays is important, we will always strive to keep our families informed when there is a delay," said Weller. "Many times there is little we can do in the moment to change delays. Our transportation department is training new staff, but it takes several months from when a driver is hired until when they are ready to be on an independent route."
While the shortage in bus drives is a prominent issue, Weller said that there are several staff shortages across all departments.
"We currently have 10 openings in transportation, 22 paraprofessionals and seven clerical openings," she said. "We also have 23 openings throughout the district for teachers. It is important to note that this staffing shortfall is not unique to Sierra Vista, but rather an issue that is being manifested nationwide."
She attributed the cause to complications from the COVID-19 pandemic and the challenge of recruiting qualified professionals to a rural area.
"We understand that working in positions where you are surrounded by people all day can be concerning for some people due to the pandemic, and that has really affected us," said Weller. "We are also not the only organization hiring right now so there is a lot of competition for anyone looking for a job. Another factor is finding people with the right qualifications, or them being willing to relocate to a rural community/location.
"The appeal of working from home has also had an impact on applicants. With so many new work-from-home opportunities in the job market the district can’t compete with that when we know that the best learning environment for students is in the classroom."
Weller said the district has implemented measures from recruitment campaigns to increased pay scales.
"Across all of our positions we have improved pay scales, offered retention bonuses for existing staff and began recruitment campaigns outside of Sierra Vista in the hopes of attracting employees to move to our wonderful city," said Weller.