SIERRA VISTA — To address parents’ concerns about the content of the newly board-approved English Language Arts curriculum, the Sierra Vista Unified School District hosted a public Q&A session with curriculum publisher McGraw Hill at the Rothery Educational Service Center conference room on Tuesday.
More than 60 members of the public attended. Most brought concerns about race, prejudice and critical race theory being included in McGraw Hill’s curriculum.
“There isn’t a single piece of material that McGraw Hill creates for K-12 students that has anything in it about critical race theory,” said D.J. West, senior national director of Professional Learning at McGraw Hill Education, who appeared via Zoom during Tuesday’s meeting.
West and Brandon Harvey, the senior national literacy specialist at McGraw Hill, gave an overview of the company’s “Wonders” K-6 curriculum and answered questions about the curriculum the SVUSD board approved for use in the 2022-23 school year.
Harvey said the “Wonders” includes phonics, spelling and visual and written aids to help students learn and apply the concepts.
West, who gave the presentation on the “StudySync” curriculum for grades seven through 12, said the curriculum includes multimedia content, including videos and audio features, along with text.
Both confirmed there is an app parents can download to view the curricula materials.
Half of the meeting was dedicated to presentations about “Wonders” and “StudySync” and the other half was dedicated to answering questions.
SVUSD Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum Terri Romo asked the public prior to the meeting to fill out an index card with their question and return them to her so she could submit the questions to the officials from McGraw Hill in attendance.
Questions that were read aloud by Romo with the authors kept anonymous primarily focused on topics surrounding race, white privilege and CRT. Others asked about assigned readings within the curricula, teaching efficacy, content in the curricula that promotes patriotism and state education standards.
The questions on race included “Do you support teachers separating students into groups of oppressors and oppressed?,” “Do you support public schools instructing white people to becoming ‘white traitors’ and advocate for white abolition?,” “Where and how do the mixed-race students fit into the classroom — are they the oppressed or the oppressors?” and “Will the curriculum cover white privilege?”
West answered “no” to all these questions.
“I’ve been a teacher for a long time and you know what, when you’re in a classroom as a teacher — I’m having to speak from my personal viewpoint here — the students are my students,” West said. “I don’t classify them into ‘oppressed’ or ‘oppressor.’ They are just my students.
“We want students to appreciate their heritage, but at the same time learn to respect and value each other.”
“The foundation of McGraw Hill is that every child is valued in the classroom,” added Harvey. “That’s one of the things we talk about: equity and access to the content for all learners no matter who you are.”
For questions that could not be answered during the meeting due to time constraints, Romo said that she would send them to McGraw Hill and create a Frequently Asked Questions or FAQ sheet with the company’s responses to share on SVUSD’s website. Romo did not specify a date for when this FAQ sheet would be available.
So, what are the public’s thoughts after the meeting?
The answer is mixed.
“I’m feeling relieved because the way it was presented, I saw the time they put into it, the intelligence, the teamwork and ... He began it saying listen, we are not teaching CRT,” said C.J. Wallace.
“I love what they have done — McGraw Hill — so far,” Wallace said. “He stayed right on content.”
Wallace said he came to the meeting to hear the discussion about CRT and Social Emotional Learning, otherwise known as SEL. He said that CRT first came up on his radar through the news and the internet.
“So, I was just curious about the information that was going to be brought up,” he said.
Others felt the presentation didn’t sufficiently address their concerns.
“They are openly saying that they are teaching SEL, which is shown to be directly related to critical race theory,” said Diane McDaniel.
The Columbia University Teachers College describes Social Emotional Learning on its website as “The process through which children and adults acquire and effectively apply the knowledge, attitudes, and skills necessary to understand and manage emotions, set and achieve positive goals, feel and show empathy for others, establish and maintain positive relationships, and make responsible decisions.”
Former Harvard University law professor Derrick Bell is credited as being one of the originators of CRT in the 1970s.
Bell aimed to use the theory to examine “how discrimination and inequity are perpetuated in the law” according to Anthony Zurcher’s BBC article on the theory.
McDaniel said she came to the meeting “because I think the parents need to be aware of what’s really being taught in this program.”
After the meeting, McDaniel said she felt her concerns weren’t sufficiently addressed.
“I think they just kind of did a song and dance around it,” she said.
When asked how she first learned about CRT, McDaniel said, “I don’t know. I’m just aware of it.”
Background
Sierra Vista Unified School District superintendent Dr. Eric Holmes drafted a letter to parents on April 14 that stated CRT is a legal concept usually taught post-secondary, not in K-12, and confirmed is not taught in SVUSD schools.
“My goal in writing this statement is to affirm that our District and its teachers have not and will not be teaching CRT,” said Holmes in the letter.
In the letter, Holmes said he confirmed with McGraw Hill that the “Wonders” ELA curriculum that was approved by the SVUSD governing board does not contain CRT instruction.
SVUSD Public Information Officer Valerie Weller said the district organized the Q&A session to address the concerns brought to the board that claimed the “Wonders” curriculum contained CRT instruction.
The SVUSD governing board voted unanimously to approve the “Wonders” and the “StudySync” curriculum during the April 19 meeting.
Throughout the process, SVUSD gave teachers and the public the opportunity to review and submit comments about the curriculum.
Weller said the district provided the community with 60 days to review the ELA curriculum before the board voted on it. Romo said anyone who wants to review the curriculum can do so by visiting the district office.