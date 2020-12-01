SIERRA VISTA — After four Sierra Vista Unified School District schools had to close since Friday, the Sierra Vista Unified School District Governing Board voted 4-1 to have students begin virtual learning for the remainder of the semester and possibly longer.
Superintendent Eric Holmes told the board during Monday’s emergency meeting he wants the data to move back to the minimal or moderate categories for two consecutive weeks before having students return to in-person instruction.
“We don’t know the length of this closure,” Holmes said Monday night.
Board member Yulonda Boutte voted nay for closing all the schools after the board discussed the matter for more than an hour. She would have rather closed schools on an as-needed basis than close the whole district after feedback from the community and teachers.
Holmes said there have been 19 positive cases within the district since the start of the school year. Of the 19 positive cases, 13 have occurred since Nov. 13.
“We ask the public to be patient as we learn how to do this the right way,” he said.
Prior to the vote, Holmes said four schools have been shut down; Huachuca Mountain is the only school that hasn’t had a positive case. Five letters from parents at the school were read during the “call to the public,” all asking the board not to close every school since there hadn’t been an outbreak at Huachuca Mountain.
The county deems an “outbreak” as a site that has two unconnected positive results.
“I’ve spent the entire weekend talking to county health (officials),” Holmes said. “The county is advising us but we’re making the decisions.”
The governing board met again on Tuesday for its regular meeting. The meeting was board president Barbara Williams’ last as a board member.
“I’m sad at leaving the board,” she said. “My heart is here.”
Kenneth McGovern, chief financial officer for SVUSD, provided an update on the fiscal year 2021 and fiscal year 2022 budget. He said the district will lose $2.5 million from the Maintenance and Operations budget, but will carry over $1,315,960 from the FY 2021 budget to the FY 2022 budget.
The board went into executive session to discuss an Office of Administrative Hearings’ matter, 21C-DP-019-ADE, with the district’s attorney. According to the Arizona Office of Administrative Hearings website, the case number indicates it is a Special Education matter. The board agreed to settlement terms, which were not released to the public or the Herald/Review, in open session. The Herald/Review is looking into what the matter is and is awaiting a call from the Office of Administrative Hearings regarding the issue.