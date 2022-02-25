SIERRA VISTA — The committee assembled to create a staff dress code for the Sierra Vista Unified School District finished and presented the first draft of the policy in their second-to-last scheduled meeting on Thursday.
The draft includes language that instructs employees to dress in a "professional manner" but specified that the definition will vary based on the position.
Under the "All Clothing" section, the draft states "Clothing will fit the work environment rather than distract from it," and that "Clothing should have adequate coverage to allow a full range of movement (bending, leaning, etc.) without skin or undergarments showing."
Symbols or slogans that are obscene, include profanity, are sexually graphic, reference to drugs or alcohol, or those that aim to disparage on the basis of race, color, religion, gender, national origin, disability or sexual orientation are prohibited.
Religious symbolism is permitted as long as it is not proselytizing or disparaging. Political messaging is not allowed.
The discussion during Thursday's committee hearing aimed to clarify if the tabled articles of clothing from Feb. 17 meeting — jeans, leggings and shorts — would be included in the final draft of the policy.
The jeans debate questioned if all jeans or denim are prohibited, or if colored denim — like a dark or black wash — would be allowed under the policy.
"Colored denim should be maintained," said seventh-grade social studies teacher Chrysti Lassiter, who was an advocate for adding colored denim into the policy as permitted.
Pueblo del Sol Elementary School principal Stephanie Quiroz concurred with Lassiter.
"As long as they're not holey, frayed and (are) in good condition," said Quiroz.
Carmichael Elementary School principal Michelle Wambach highlighted how special needs teachers need to have the option of comfort and durability of jeans.
SVUSD Board President Yulonda Boutte voiced concern for adding colored denim to the dress code, citing that inquiries may arise from staff who ask why they can't wear blue jeans if colored denim is allowed.
On the topic of shorts, there was general consensus that chino or dress shorts down to mid-thigh or 3 inches above the knee are acceptable; the same was true for dresses and skirts.
Tops and blouses can be sleeveless, short-sleeved or long-sleeved — with or without collars — as long as they are made with a solid, non-sheer material. Spaghetti straps, tube tops, halter tops, racer-back tops, crop tops, tops with low cut necklines and tops with sheer material are not allowed.
For footwear, rubber slide shoes and flip-flops are prohibited; however, the rest of the policy only states that safety must be considered strongly in shoe choice and that high heals and boot heal height "shall be at an appropriate height for your job requirements."
There were no definitions included in the draft of what heal height is appropriate per position.
The draft includes a section on grooming and hygiene, which states that all employees must "maintain a level of personal hygiene necessary to ensure a healthy school and work environment."
It continued, "Hairstyles are expected to be in good taste and kept neat and clean. Hairstyles that are extreme or considered distractive to the work environment are not allowed."
This section received a vocal response from teachers.
"What is 'extreme'?" asked Lassiter. "That's so subjective."
Boutte said she believed that colored hair would not be appropriate, as she stated in her opinion that it gives the appearance of the teacher trying to look like the students.
Lassiter disagreed.
"To me, it's not a matter of relating to the kids, it's a matter of personal expression," she said. "That's what we teach our students. I think that's too far."
With most of the committee agreeing, the grooming and hygiene paragraph was voted to be removed for the final draft.
Laura Heriford, an SVUSD parent, asked to review the specifics for the ramifications if an employee violated policy.
"I just don't want the teachers to feel like they're being attacked," said Boutte. "Most of the teachers I've seen are dressed appropriately."
When asked about their thoughts on the progress the committee has made so far, educators were hopeful.
"My thoughts so far on the policy is we came in not quite sure how in-depth we would get in, but I like the fact that we’re keeping it broad and just having a clear-cut policy so there’s no questions about what is considered professional dress," said Lassiter.
While schools around the county are dealing with staff shortages due to COVID-19, Boutte said that she wants to address the staff dress code policy now because it will give staff time to review the policy before it takes effect next school year.
The committee is scheduled to have its final meeting at 4:30 p.m. on March 3 at the Rothery Educational Service Center conference room 401.