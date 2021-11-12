SIERRA VISTA — A Sierra Vista Unified School District student caused alarm Friday morning by bringing a BB gun to Carmichael Elementary school.
Cpl. Scott Borgstadt, community resource officer and public information officer for the Sierra Vista Police Department, said that SVPD was called by the school at 8:45 a.m. and an officer was dispatched.
Borgstadt said the potential weapon was identified as a BB gun and was located in the student's backpack. He said there was no school lockdown or injuries reported.
SVUSD also confirmed no injuries were reported and the school did not initiate a lockdown.
"The student was referred for disorderly conduct," said Borgstadt in an email.
SVUSD Public Information Officer Valerie Weller said the school followed ALICE protocol (alert, lockdown, inform, counter and evacuate) but clarified the judgement was made that a lockdown was not needed.
"The student had been pulled out of class with their belongings while PD (police department) was en route," said Weller. "They (the student) were not returned to class."
Weller said the school's staff was made aware of the student's possession of the potential weapon through a student who informed a staff member.
She said the student who brought the BB gun to campus was dismissed from class for the rest of the day.
Weller said the district informed Carmichael parents and all SVUSD staff of the incident via the district's alert system and email. Additionally, she said that posts were made to the district's website and Facebook page.
Borgstadt said there isn't any information on the student's motivation for bringing the BB gun to the school. The investigation is in progress.