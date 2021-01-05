The Sierra Vista Unified School District Governing Board held its first meeting of the new year Tuesday night with COVID-19 and winter sports at the forefront.
Members of the board attended in person while the public was invited to participate virtually via YouTube live-stream.
SVUSD Superintendent Dr. Eric Holmes provided an update on the district, but first welcomed freshman board member Kimberly Robinson and the new board president, Yulonda Boutte.
Holmes said SVUSD is continuing the distance learning format, noting the county’s substantial COVID-19 spread according to the Arizona Department of Health Services’ three benchmarks.
The benchmarks include metrics that indicate minimal, moderate or substantial spread of the virus as a guide to when schools across the state can return to in-person learning. Included are the number of COVID-19 cases, percent of positivity and COVID-like illness in the community.
Administrative Assistant Alan Ramsey said that as of Nov. 30, when cases were increasing, the Governing Board voted to return the district to a distance-learning format.
“It is our goal to return our students to face-to-face classroom instruction as soon as the benchmark data indicates moderate and or minimal spread,” Ramsey said.
Holmes noted there will be a delay in the start of winter sports, which includes wrestling, basketball and soccer.
Holmes said that the district will delay the season start, including practices, until schools can reopen for in-person learning, following the precedent set by the board in the fall.
“We’re looking to start (practices) as soon as possible,” Holmes said. “We want to have a season, just like we wanted to have a season in the fall, we want to make sure we can allow our children to participate safely. But we wanted to wait and hopefully have some of theses numbers go down a bit countywide before we move forward with tryouts and practices.”
Holmes said the district’s approach in delaying the season is to keep the safety of the students and staff as the top priority.
SVUSD Human Resources Director Kelly Segal brought to the attention of the board how the federal COVID relief package, which allowed employees to be reimbursed for up to 10 days of leave for any COVID-19 related issue, ceased on Dec. 31.
“We’re trying to work with our employees, and if they are feeling well enough, even if they are having to be quarantined at home or if they have tested positive for COVID and they are able to work, we are allowing them work from home,” Segal said.
Holmes said the district’s food delivery service, which provides school lunch pickup sites at various the schools, will be restricted to Buena High School and Carmichael Elementary, down from the previous total of eight pick-up sites.
The board voted to approve the Support Staff Personnel Matter Reduction in Force and Furlough. The district’s food service support staff will have nine positions terminated and eight furloughed. Segal said food services intended to be a self-sustaining program but has hit a deficit due to low enrollment.