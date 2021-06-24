DOUGLAS — The Tailgaterz Truck Club of Douglas hosted a “Cruise Night” Friday hoping to restore something many of them used to do when they were in high school.
The Tailgaterz are a group of eight car enthusiasts whose vehicles are 1987 and older. The cruise was open to anyone wanting to participate. An estimated 20-25 cars and trucks of all sizes, shapes and colors showed up. The cruise began at the old Eloy’s on 10th Street and F Avenue made its way up and down G Avenue before turning up 10th Street and making the way through various streets, eventually winding back at Eloy’s.
Carlos Tapia, who serves as president of the Douglas Tailgaterz Truck Club and owns a 1963 C10 pickup, said the group came up with the idea as a way to hang out and get people out of the house while also promoting the club.
Pie Escarcega and Felipe Bernal are two of the veteran members of the club. Escarcega was there with his 1940 Chevy while Bernal was there with his 1957 Chevy. Escarcega and Bernal have other trucks at home they are constantly working on.
“This is something we used to do when I was in high school,” Escarcega said. “It was fun to do then; it’s still fun now. Plus it gives us a chance to talk to the younger guys. Everyone loves to talk about their cars.”
“We have first timers out with us today,” Bernal added. “We all enjoy doing this. Our club is a family thing.”
Bernal and Escarcega said there is a criteria that each member must meet before they are allowed to join the Tailgaterz.
“It’s an expensive hobby but for me, it’s been a lot of fun,” Bernal added. “If I could go back and gather all the cars I’ve ever had over the years I’d be a millionaire.”
The Douglas Business Network recently honored the Tailgaterz for their community involvement. Over the years the Tailgaterz have hosted car shows and the past two years helped with the American Legion Christmas distribution of food and toys to various families in need around town. They are willing to show up and participate in any community event they are invited to.
“Thanks to all that participated,” Escarcega said. “Next cruise is scheduled for July.”
To find out more about the Tailgartez visit their Facebook page: Tailgaterz Truck Club | Facebook.