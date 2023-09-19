Tamela Turtle

Tamela Turtle at Vulcan Pottery in Downtown Bisbee recently.

BISBEE — Tamela Turtle loves color, and she loves dressing up. If you see her at Safeway, she’ll most likely be clad in platform shoes, boas, and other flamboyant accessories. She may or may not be on her way to one of her numerous performance gigs.

Although Tamela enjoys the spotlight, her natural warmth radiates through her many costumes. Perched on a stool inside Vulcan Pottery, located at 120 Naco Rd in downtown Bisbee, she attracts attention from random passersby. They crane their heads through the doorway, trying to catch a closer look at the beautiful woman behind the window. “We’re closed!” Tamela says brightly. “I’m doing an interview. But you can still look around.”

mardi 1

A Taste of Mardi Gras master of ceremonies Tamela Turtle joyously addresses revelers at the first Mardi Gras event at Bisbee’s Jonquil Motel in 2015.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?