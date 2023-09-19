BISBEE — Tamela Turtle loves color, and she loves dressing up. If you see her at Safeway, she’ll most likely be clad in platform shoes, boas, and other flamboyant accessories. She may or may not be on her way to one of her numerous performance gigs.
Although Tamela enjoys the spotlight, her natural warmth radiates through her many costumes. Perched on a stool inside Vulcan Pottery, located at 120 Naco Rd in downtown Bisbee, she attracts attention from random passersby. They crane their heads through the doorway, trying to catch a closer look at the beautiful woman behind the window. “We’re closed!” Tamela says brightly. “I’m doing an interview. But you can still look around.”
Vulcan Pottery is owned by a friend, Pamela Browne, but Tamela feels at home inside its walls. She’ll be doing a series of impromptu shows there on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., beginning this fall. Her performances run the gamut of spoken word, piano, guitar, and other “random instruments”, combined with a heavy dose of theater. “I’ll try to have surprise guests,” she promises.
Improvisation is Tamela’s forte. As a child in Hereford, she loved to climb to the top of her favorite willow tree and sing. “I’d go to the highest part. Cascades of green flowing all around, and no one could see me.” Tamela often stayed in the tree for a couple of hours, singing happily until she had her fill.
Though her strict Christian parents were baffled, Tamela didn’t let that inhibit her. After high school, she headed straight to Los Angeles. “Growing up in a small town, it was like “I’m 18! I’m outta here!” she explains. “I went to LA, because I was going to be an actress. Ha! I was a terrible actress. But I’m a great performer.”
Tamela lived on and off in LA for five years, doing camera work while landing small roles in obscure, independent horror films. She specialized in a subgenre known as “troma.” Working behind the scenes proved lucrative, but acting was more fun. Tamera did both, utilizing her trademark versatility.
“A lot of films don’t pay the actors that well, or they didn’t back then,” she said. “Everyone says, ‘Oh, you’re in a film, you get to do this. You’re the star, isn’t that great?’ I’m like, ‘Yeah, sure. Can I get a muffin? Gas money?’”
A few years later, Tamela got married, moved to Florida, and had two children, X (presently age 10) and Hunter (9). The marriage was problematic. Eventually, she separated from her husband and returned to southern Arizona. She now lives on 74 acres, close to her parents. They enjoy a warm relationship. Her kids even go to the same school that Tamela attended, in Palominas.
Tamela feels excited to return to her roots, and eager to share her gifts with locals. She has firm plans for two appearances, with more to follow. Her next gig is at the Thamm Gallery (40 Main Street in old Bisbee) on September 24 at 7 p.m.. She’ll be at the Copper Queen (11 Howell Ave) on September 28 at 6:30 p.m. and hopes to appear in the upcoming Sidepony Festival.
Tamela won’t say exactly what she’ll do at these events, but you can bet it’ll be fascinating. Just show up and be prepared to be blown away. She’ll make certain that no one leaves disappointed.
“There’s a song in every instrument, I just have to find it. Songs just come to me,” she explains. “They’re channeled.” If you watch Tamela in action, I’m certain you’ll agree.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone