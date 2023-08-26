The United States Army Training and Doctrine Command (TRADOC) Best Squad Event competition is taking place in and around Fort Huachuca this week. On Saturday 10 teams from around the country participated in the Bisbee 1000 The Great Stairclimb as part of the event. A team member holds a Bisbee 1000 map to assist his team through the course.
Teams utilize Bisbee 1000 maps, which are given to them just before beginning the course. They are to navigate the course without any prior knowledge of the area. These soldiers made the wrong turn and have to regroup to locate the proper staircases.
The 2023 Best Squad Competition is a single event used to select the U.S. Army Best Squad of the Year, Noncommissioned Officer of the Year and Soldier of the Year and this year, the event is being hosted by Fort Huachuca.
Squads from 10 different Army installations across the country have descended on Cochise County for the event, which began on Tuesday with an opening ceremony at Fitch Auditorium. On Wednesday the teams competed in a drill and ceremony and on Saturday they got to venture off the post to complete the course for the Great Bisbee Stair Climb, one of the most popular events in Southern Arizona.
Prior to embarking, the teams were given no prior knowledge of the directions needed to follow the course, only the brochure for event registration, featuring only an illustrated map of the 10 staircases just minutes before they departed in waves.
The TRADOC Best Squad Event continues with the Grenade Assault Course, Small Unit Competition on Fort Huachuca on Monday morning and a “mystery event” at Barnes Field House on Tuesday.
The final awards ceremony is slated for Wednesday afternoon.
“The Army’s Best Squad is a loyal group of professionals who treat each other with dignity and respect, have the highest esprit de corps and are trained and proficient in their warrior tasks and battle drills,” the Army says on its website. “The Best Squad Competition will test these groups of soldiers and noncommissioned officers, and we will know who is the Army’s Best Squad, Best Soldier and Best NCO.”
