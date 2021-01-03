Did you find a new telescope under the tree this year? They make wonderful gifts for old and young alike, but they can be a little daunting for the novice. If you have questions or need help with your new telescope, don’t hesitate to contact your local astronomy club: email@hacastronomy.org
You should not lack for targets for that new scope or pair of binoculars. The January sky seems tailor made for the novice observer. The winter constellations contain more first magnitude stars than anywhere else in the heavens, and scattered among those bright stars are some of the most famous nebulae and star clusters in the sky.
Winter evenings are dominated by Orion the Hunter, the most recognizable star pattern in the northern sky. The three bright stars that form his belt are probably the first star pattern you ever learned. Hanging from that belt is a string of stars that form the sword of the mythical hunter, and in the middle of that string is the Great Orion Nebula. Visible to the naked eye, the Orion Nebula is an absolute marvel in the telescope. This bright cloud of glowing gas is actually a stellar nursery about 1,300 light years from earth (a light year is the distance light travels in a year: about 6 trillion miles). Stars are being birthed within the nebula at this very moment and at its heart, we see a group of young stars called the trapezium (due to the group’s trapezoid shape). The light from these hot stars illuminates the vast cloud of hydrogen gas that we see as the nebula. Many more stars are hidden behind the dust and gas of the cloud, which itself contains enough material to form another 1,000 sun-sized stars.
The Orion pattern contains two first magnitude stars and five second magnitude stars making it the brightest constellation in the sky. The red giant star Betelgeuse forms the left corner of the roughly rectangular pattern of stars that enclose the belt and represents the hunter’s right shoulder. A blue giant star named Rigel represents his left foot. Together they present a startling color contrast and one of the more endearing features of the constellation.
The belt stars “point” to the brightest star in the sky in the adjacent constellation of Canis Major (the big dog). Sirius appears extra bright because it lies just 8.6 light years away. Contrast that with Rigel which lies 860 light years away. Were the two at similar distance, Rigel would far outshine Sirius.
Above Orion’s “bow” is the triangular face of Taurus the Bull. The v-shaped group of stars is actually an open star cluster known as the Hyades. Open clusters are groups of stars that are traveling together through space having been born in a common cloud (like the Orion Nebula). The Hyades is the closest star cluster to us and that’s why it is so large. The bright red star Aldebaran lies among the Hyades stars, but is not part of the cluster. Taurus is also home to another nearby star cluster called the Pleaides or the Seven Sisters. This dipper-shaped group of bright stars is easily seen with the naked eye and is a beautiful object in binoculars. You’ll find the cluster too large to fit into your telescope’s field of view.
There are, however, many bright open clusters in the winter sky that are quite marvelous in the telescope. Many of those clusters are “Messier Objects”. Charles Messier was an 18th century comet hunter who compiled a list of nebulae and star clusters that today are considered to be some of the finest deep sky targets in the heavens. In fact, the Orion Nebula is known to most astronomers as M42, meaning it is the 42nd object in Charles Messier’s catalog. The Pleiades are listed as M45.
You can use the bright star Sirius to locate the open cluster M41 which lies about 4 degrees south. Remember that as the night proceeds, the sky seems to rotate around us and directions can become confused. Learn to find the North Star and use it to orient yourself. South is just the direction opposite the North Star. Remember too, that stars drift west (due to the easterly rotation of the earth), so you can always determine east and west by noticing how the stars seem to drift in the eyepiece when there is no telescope drive to keep them centered.
There are more than a dozen other bright open clusters with Messier designations in the vicinity of Orion, and several other nebulae. If you have a “go-to” telescope, it will find them for you, but if you are seeking objects yourself by “star hopping”, I recommend getting a good star map. Deepmap 600 available from Orion Telescope and Sky & Telescope’s Pocket Sky Atlas are two of my favorites!