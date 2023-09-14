Curtis Cook is a standup comedian and WGA Award-nominated writer who has puked after a keg stand on a show called Flophouse, traveled through an Ebola checkpoint for a segment on Vice News, performed standup on Comedy Central, and appeared alongside Fred Armisen and Carrie Brownstein on Portlandia. Catch him Sept. 22 at 8 p.m. at Chuckleheads in the Brewery Gulch. Tickets are $10.
Standup comics Billy Wayne Davis, Andy Andrist and Kristine Levine will be performing at the Shady Dell in Bisbee on Friday, Sept. 15 at 8 p.m. Tickets are $25.
Neil Simon’s beloved romantic comedy, ‘Barefoot in the Park’ opens at the Arizona Theatre Company Sept. 23 at 7:30 p.m. at the Tucson Temple for Music and Art at 330 S. Scott Ave. The show runs through Oct. 13 and tickets range from $25 to $75.
The K Palace Theater in Huachuca City is putting on Golddigit, a spoof of the James Bond film Goldfinger, Sept. 22, 23, 24, 29, 30 and Oct. 1, 6, 7 and 8 at the K Palace Theater at 290 S. Huachuca Blvd. Tickets are $15-$18.
The Central School Project is continuing its movie series on Friday Sept. 29 with a showing of the film ‘Touch of Evil’ starring Charlton Heston, Janet Leigh and Orson Welles. The film is being screened outdoors at the CPS location at 43 Howell Ave. in Bisbee. Attendees are asked to bring their own chairs.
Standup comic Sebastian headlines a comedy night at the Chill Factor Hookah and Cigar Lounge at 833 Fry Blvd. on Sept. 16 at 7 p.m. Tickets are $30.
Standup comedian Skyler Bolks is performing Sept. 16 at 7 p.m. at the Sonoita Vineyarrds, 290 Elgin Canelo Road in Elgin. Tickets range from $9 to $17 based on when the ticket is purchased.
Centennial Hall on the campus of the University of Arizona in Tucson is live with Book of Mormon Sept. 15-17. Tickets are $109 to $379 for Book of Mormon.
Buena High School Theatre Arts debuts the ‘Seussification of Romeo and Juliet’ on Sept. 15 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. with a second show on Sept. 16 at the Klein Center for the Performing Arts.
Joey Gaynor from Unsolved Mysteriousness Presents A Friday the 13th Comedy Show & Witch Trial on Oct 13 at 8 p.m. and again on the 14th at 8 p.m. at Chuckleheads at 41 Brewery Ave. in Bisbee.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone