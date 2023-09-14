FanyaLin
Dr. Fanya Lin, is on the piano for the Sierra Vista Symphony's Oct. 21 show titled "Rhapsody"

The Sierra Vista Symphony Orchestra presents its Fall concert “Rhapsody” on Oct. 21 at the Klein Performing Arts Center at Buena High School. The performance starts at 7 p.m., doors open 6:30 p.m., pre-concert seminar 6 p.m. General admission $25; reserved seating, $30; family with children, $30; high school student with ID $10. Children under 14 free with paying adult.  

Tickets available at Ace Hardware, Safeway, Sierra Vista Chamber of Commerce, Dillards, and online at www.eventbrite.com, . Tickets are always available at the door! 

