The Sierra Vista Symphony Orchestra presents its Fall concert “Rhapsody” on Oct. 21 at the Klein Performing Arts Center at Buena High School. The performance starts at 7 p.m., doors open 6:30 p.m., pre-concert seminar 6 p.m. General admission $25; reserved seating, $30; family with children, $30; high school student with ID $10. Children under 14 free with paying adult.
Tickets available at Ace Hardware, Safeway, Sierra Vista Chamber of Commerce, Dillards, and online at www.eventbrite.com, . Tickets are always available at the door!
For more information, please call (520) 458-5189 or visit www.sierrvistaazsymphony.org.
Willcox Theatre and Arts’ Palace of Arts and Theater will feature Southern Arizona country and blues singer/songwriter Andy Hersey at 7 p.m. on Sept. 22. Hersey has released three albums — ‘Tell Me About It’, ‘Between God and Country’, and ‘Compañero Blanco’. Tickets are $15.
The Tucson Symphony Orchesta is celebrating Mexican Independence Day with a concert on Sept. 15 and 17, at the Linda Ronstadt Music Hall at the Tucson Convention Center. It will also include a Mexican Fiesta featuring Mexican cuisine and crafts offered by local traditional and small businesses from 5 to 7 p.m. on the plaza. Pieces performed include: Carlos Chávez: Three Pieces of Chapultepec; Juan Pablo Contreras: MeChicano; Manuel Ponce: Estrellita; Gioachino Rossini: “Largo al Factotum” from The Barber of Seville; Georges Bizet: Selections from Carmen; Blas Galindo: Sones de Mariachi. Free tickets are available with suggested donations ranging from $3 to $100.
The Frontmen, comprised of the former lead singers, of country groups Restless Heart, Lonestar and Little Texas, responsible for some of the biggest country hits over the last 30 years, take the stage at the Diamond Center. Tickets for the Friday, Sept. 15 show range from $35 to $55.
Legendary Beatles drummer Ringo Starr and his All Starr Band are performing at the Linda Ronstadt Music Hall at the Tucson Convention Center Sept. 19 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets range from $338 to $1,875.
She’s Liz, he’s Pete, and together they are Liz & Pete. Liz Cerepanya and Peter Dalton Ronstadt join musical forces to explore material old and new. Liz’s heartfelt voice with Pete’s haunting harmonies and rich guitar arrangements captivate the mind and tug at the heart. The Arizona Folklore Preserve in Hereford has them on stage at 2 p.m. on Sept. 16 and again at 2 p.m. on Sept. 17. Tickets are $10-$20.
The following Saturday, Sept. 23, the Folklore Preserve welcomes Eric Ramsey, a the Winner of the International Blues Challenge as well as the Memphis Cigar Box Guitar Award for the outstanding guitarist in the Solo/Duo Category. He’s a three time Champion of the Phoenix Blues Society’s Blues Showdown, a two time Finalist at the Telluride Blues Challenge. Tickets are $10-$20.
Arizona Chamber Music is having an Accordo Special Concert at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 24 at the Leo Rich Theater at 260 S. Church Ave. in Tucson. concert features the Arizona premiere of George Tsontakis’s Portraits of El Greco, Book II, co-commissioned by the Arizona Friends of Chamber Music.
Accordo’s flexible formation will allow our Friends to hear music in duo (Debussy, Premiere Rhapsodie for Clarinet and Piano), quartet (Mozart, Piano Quartet in E flat, K. 493), and quintet (Tsontakis). Tickets are $45 and $12 for students.
Rock star of American Idol fame, Daughtry performs at the Fox Theater in Tucson at 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 21 for an acoustic performance titled Daughtry: The Bare Bones Tour. Tickets range from $22 to $338.
Alt-rock icons Modest Mouse play the Rialto Theatre in Tucson on Sept. 19. Doors open at 7 p.m. for this all-ages show. Tickets are $46 to $68.
Roger Clyne and the Peacemakers play at Clyne Ranch in Sonoita on Oct. 27 at 4 p.m. Information on ticket sales to come.
Bessett and Callahan, an electric alt-country duo from Tucson, are headlining the Patagonia Fall Festival on Oct. 14 at 399 McKeown Ave in Patagonia.The event starts at 1 p.m.
Ocotillo Hall, at 6415 E. Hwy. 90 in Sierra Vista hosts La Cantina Night on Sept. 30 starting at 8 p.m. Enjoy a night of Latin Music, Bachata, Guaracha, Reggaeton, Dembow, Latin Pop, Merengue, Salsa & more from Rock Da Party Entertainment! Tickets are only available on Eventbrite. Your ticket includes entry to the dance. Additional food from Guadalajara Tacos and cocktails served by Splash of Spirits may be purchased during the event.
Tickets are $25.
Bar Bands
- Hitched, 10 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 17, Electric Brewing and Bisbee Sodawerks
- Juniper Djinn, Saturday Sept. 16, 3 p.m., Bisbee Grand Hotel
- Mamma Coal, Sunday, Sept. 24, 11 a.m., The Shady Dell, Bisbee
- Night Beats, every Tuesday, 8 p.m., The Quarry, Bisbee
- The Band Wanted, Sunday, Sept. 17, 3 p.m., Tombstone Brewing Company, Tombstone
- Caiden Brewer, Sunday, Sept. 24, 3 p.m., Punchy’s Tavern, Sierra Vista
- Brea Burns and the Boleros, Saturday, Sept. 30, 7:30 p.m., The Shady Dell
- Redjack, Sept. 16, 7 p.m., Big Nose Kate’s Saloon, Tombstone
- Patrick Rayl and the .357 Band, Wyatt Earp’s Saloon and Theater, Saturday, Sept. 23, 7 p.m.
- BODYKAST, Sept. 30, 9 p.m., PC’s Lounge, 4700 E. Hwy. 90, Sierra Vista
- Jeff Driscoll, Saturday, Sept. 16, 1 p.m., Sonoita Vineyards
- Nicki Park, Saturday, Sept. 30, 1 p.m., Sonoita Vineyards
- Patrick Rayl and the .357 Band, Oct. 4, Four Deuces Saloon, Tombstone
- Sunny and the Whiskey Machine, Oct. 14, 10:30 p.m., Gathering Grounds, Patagonia
- Gypsy Piano Blues, Oct. 1 at 2 p.m., The Hitching Post, Bisbee.
- The Black Hole, The Lakes at St. David RV Park, Oct. 28, 8:30 p.m.
- ZeeCee Keeley, Oct. 21, 11 a.m., Arizona Hops and Vines, Sonoita
- Sharkk Heartt, Oct. 22, 4 p.m., Bisbee Grand Hotel
- Johnny and Jack, Oct. 7, 1 p.m., Autumn Sage Vineyards, Elgin
- Andy Hersey, Oct. 14, 1 p.m., Autumn Sage Vineyards
- Brea Burns and the Boleros, Oct., 1, 4 p.m., Patagonia Lumber Co.
- Dave Mensch, Oct. 29, 4 p.m., St. Elmo Bar, Bisbee
If you are a band, let us know when and where you’re playing!