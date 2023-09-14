Arts

Douglas resident Bobbi Johnson shows off some of her woodworking that is on display this month at The Gallery in Douglas.

 

The Douglas Art Gallery,  at 625 E. 10th St. in Douglas, will be hosting a reception for local photographer Bobbi Johnson on Saturday, Sept. 16, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Johnson, a Douglas native, will have some of her photography as well as her woodworking on display throughout September.

