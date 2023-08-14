On Nov. 23, 2022, George Alan Kelly received a text message.
“What are you doing for Thanksgiving?” the person asked.
“Patroln the border 4 u northerners,” Kelly answered.
“Shoot straight,” the person told Kelly.
“Or shoot many rounds,” Kelly replied.
About two months later, on Jan. 30, Kelly led authorities to a body on his Kino Springs ranch. He was subsequently charged with the murder of Mexican citizen Gabriel Cuen Buitimea.
Since his arrest, Kelly has maintained his innocence. Through his attorney, the 74-year-old rancher claims that he encountered a group of armed men on his ranch and fired warning shots in defense.
However, the Santa Cruz County Attorney’s Office alleges that Kelly confronted a group of unarmed migrants and began shooting. A witness, who has only been identified through the initials D.R.R., has also participated in the criminal case, claiming that Kelly ambushed his group – killing Cuen Buitimea – after they attempted to cross the U.S.-Mexico border in search of employment.
The Nov. 23 conversation is one of several obtained by the NI through public court records. In his text messages, Kelly describes Kino Springs as an area rife with drug trafficking.
“Thirty-three drug runners this week … AK-47 hot. Wanna be back up?” Kelly asked a relative in one text message on Jan. 13.
“Be careful,” the relative responded.
“Careful is not an option,” Kelly replied. “It is either fight or run and I’m too old to run.”
Kelly currently faces three charges: one count of second-degree murder, along with two counts of assault.
The NI also obtained a number of other public files, including a deposition from Kelly’s wife, testimony from a Border Patrol Agent, and an interview with a Kino Springs neighbor. All three individuals told investigators they’d been aware of Kelly potentially firing warning shots in the past to ward away alleged trespassers – even before the Jan. 30 incident.
Two hearings are scheduled this week for Kelly’s case, and a jury trial is set for Sept. 6 at Santa Cruz County Superior Court.
‘Locked and loaded’
According to public court records, Kelly often texted family and acquaintances about apparent cross-border traffic in the Kino Springs area. And in a memorandum of points and authorities, county prosecutors described the text messages as supporting materials in terms of Kelly’s motive and intent.
On Jan. 6, Kelly sent a text describing the region as “overrun with drug cartel. AK getting a lot of work.”
On Jan. 14, Kelly texted a neighbor: “Twenty-nine illegals caught here this week. Might have cut a fence … Looking 4 cows.”
In one interaction with Border Patrol ranch liaison Jeremy Morsell, Kelly described fresh tracks in the area.
Morsell went on to warn Kelly about two groups of border crossers in the area. Some of the people, Morsell said, could be carrying narcotics.
“OK, thanks,” Kelly replied. “L N L.”
That acronym – LNL – stands for the phrase “locked and loaded,” in reference to firearms, according to county prosecutors who penned the memorandum.
Other texts from Kelly appear more politically and racially charged. At one point, he referred to a Walmart store as “flooded with COVID-infected illegals” after his wife contracted the coronavirus.
At another point, days before the Jan. 30 incident, Kelly texted a relative: “I got my own fireworks,” adding, “Let’s go Brandon,” a common phrase used by critics of President Joe Biden.
‘Did you shoot at anybody?’
Border Patrol Agent Jeremy Morsell’s work includes communicating with rural residents along the U.S.-Mexico border about migratory and trafficking patterns.
Kelly reportedly called Morsell on Jan. 30, describing a group of trespassers on his ranch property.
However, Morsell told investigators, he’d had previous interactions with the Kino Springs rancher.
In an interview with Sheriff’s Office detectives earlier this year, Morsell said he first met Kelly months before the Jan. 30 incident – some time in late 2021 or early 2022. Morsell, who routinely meets with ranchers, described it as a “meet and greet.”
“That was the first time I had actually been to that ranch house, and I had worked hundreds and hundreds of people, and hundreds of pounds of dope goin’ around his property,” Morsell told investigators, “and I never actually came across that ranch house, the way it’s positioned.”
Later in 2022, Morsell said, he received a call from Kelly, who described a group of armed trespassers on his property.
“(Kelly’s) yelling, like, ‘Hey, there’s a group of nine of ‘em. They’re runnin’ southbound towards the end of the fence… He’s like, ‘shots fired, shots fired,’” Morsell recalled.
The call reportedly dropped, and Morsell said he began arranging for law enforcement to visit Kelly’s ranch.
Later, Morsell said, Kelly called him back; the rancher appeared calmer, and began discussing the encounter in greater detail.
Then, Morsell said, he asked Kelly if the men shot at him.
“And (Kelly) said, ‘I can’t confirm that,’” Morsell told detectives. “And I said, ‘Mr. Kelly, did you shoot at anybody?’ And he said, ‘I can’t confirm that either.’”
‘Possibly struck’
At around 2:30 p.m. on Jan. 30, Morsell was wrapping up his shift at work when he received a call from an unidentified number, he told detectives.
It was Kelly, Morsell said.
“Right off the bat, he’s like, ‘Jeremy, this is Alan Kelly. I’m being shot at. I’m – I’m shooting back,’” Morsell told county detectives in a Feb. 7 interview.
During the initial call, Morsell said, Kelly described five people running with backpacks. As he’d done in 2022, Morsell began arranging for law enforcement to visit Kelly’s property, he said.
Then, Morsell said, in a follow-up call, Kelly described hearing a gunshot in his direction.
“And (Kelly) stated that, at the time, it was too far to tell if they have any kind of firearms,” Morsell told investigators.
Later, around 4 pm, Kelly allegedly called Morsell again to thank him for his response. By then, Morsell said, Kelly’s story had changed: He reportedly told Morsell he saw 10 people and that they all had AR-style rifles.
That evening, at 5:23 pm, Morsell received a text from Kelly: “CALL ME IMMEDIATELY.”
“Now his tone (has) completely changed,” Morsell told investigators, describing Kelly as uncharacteristically “animated” and “hyped up.”
“And pretty much, right off the bat, he’s like, ‘This is worse than I can imagine,’” Morsell recalled.
At one point, Morsell said, Kelly told the agent that something had been “possibly struck.”
Morsell told investigators he tried to coax more details out of Kelly. But the rancher, Morsell said, continued to speak in vague terms; what’s more, Morsell said, Kelly asked the agent whether the call was being monitored.
“(Kelly) states, ‘Ahh … is this going to be reported?’” Morsell told investigators. “And I’m like, ‘Yes, sir.’”
Morsell then called his supervisors, he said. That evening, Kelly led sheriff’s deputies to Cuen Buitimea’s body.
Morsell’s interview, which only recently became available in public court records, lines up with other testimonial materials. In March, the NI obtained recorded 911 calls from Jan. 30.
In one of those audio files, Kelly called the Sheriff’s Office, but consistently hesitated to disclose details to the 911 dispatcher who answered.
“You know the saying, ‘You have the right to remain silent, anything you can… say can and will be held against you?’” Kelly asked the dispatcher at one point.
“I understand,” the dispatcher responded.
Warning shots
Aside from Morsell, two other individuals pointed to the possibility that Kelly had fired previous warning shots on his property: Kelly’s own wife, along with a neighbor. Both Wanda Kelly, along with the neighbor, said they’d never witnessed Kelly firing warning shots, though Kelly himself had allegedly discussed firing his gun.
Wanda Kelly, who was deposed on July 6, told county prosecutors that she’d noticed more illegal activity in the area immediately after Biden was elected. Shortly after his victory, Wanda Kelly claimed, she saw men walk by her house with guns.
“(Kelly) started carrying his AK, I think, after the first group of invaders… that marched by my house with guns and backpacks and stuff,” Wanda Kelly told investigators.
In the deposition, Deputy County Attorney Kimberly Hunley asked whether warning shots were a common occurrence for George Alan Kelly.
“Prior to Jan. 30, 2023, had you ever known your husband to fire warning shots at people on your property?” Hunley asked Wanda Kelly.
“He’s told me he has,” Wanda Kelly replied.
“Were you ever present for that?” Hunley asked.
“No,” Wanda Kelly replied.
“How many times has he told you that he’s fired warning shots at people on your property?” Hunley asked.
Wanda Kelly responded: “Since 20 – election 2020 – was President Biden in ‘20 or ‘21?”
A neighbor in the area also told investigators that Kelly had described firing warning shots on his ranch. The neighbor said Kelly had mentioned firing warning shots two or three years ago.
Like Kelly, the neighbor said he’d seen men armed with rifles in the area; still, the neighbor added, when he found out that Kelly was reportedly shooting at people, he told Kelly to act with caution.
“I told him to be careful out there,” the neighbor said. “You know, it can be dangerous.”
Other testimonies will likely appear in the September trial, including those of a forensics firm and a consultant that focuses on shooting reconstruction. The Santa Cruz County Board of Supervisors approved a contract for both experts earlier this summer.