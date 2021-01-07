Week 23: Proverbs 7-27
For Daily Readings go to: thebibleproject.com
The Book of Job struggled to understand God’s character and how He governed the universe. The book of Proverbs contains hundreds of statements that address both of these questions. God is just and Proverbs describes how that justice was designed to operate on the earth. There are over 1,000 proverbial statements that give us the details of his design. That is why I liken reading the Proverbs over the course of ten days to drinking from a firehose. Consider rereading Proverbs one chapter per day over the course of a month. Take the time to ponder the truths of its statements.
While the proverbs are labeled as those of Solomon, they do not reflect his wisdom as a human being, but rather the wisdom of God as imparted to Solomon. Repeatedly we are told that the “fear of the Lord is the beginning of wisdom” (Proverbs 1:7 and 9:10). In Job we were told that it was not years of experience that brought wisdom but the Spirit of God (Job 32:7-8). The best news is that God stands ready to impart His wisdom to you in the same manner: “But if any of you lacks wisdom, let him ask of God, who gives to all generously and without reproach, and it will be given to him” (James 1:5).
We must make an important distinction: proverbs are not promises. While the ideal is described, it may not always be realize for two reasons. First, God may suspend the principles to suit His purposes. Even though Job was a righteous individual, God visited adversity on Job to prove Job’s faith and obedience was repayment for God’s blessings.
The second reason why the principles do not always operate as designed is man’s sin. Sinful man can pervert justice and act contrary to God’s principles. That does not change the truth of these statements it only means that man may temporarily ignore them but will ultimately be held responsible for their rebellion.
The Proverbs also need to be understood not only as God’s truths for individuals but for the nation of Israel. In the first nine chapters we have eleven speeches a father gives to his son about how to live his life in the “fear of the Lord.” This phrase refers to how we show respect for God and express our love for God through obedience. Throughout the Old Testament God describes His relationship with the Jewish people as that of a father to a son. Everything the father says to the son is also a message from God to His people.
The first nine chapters also focuses on sexual purity. Again this is because not only is it important for the proper conduct of individual men but also because God repeatedly expressed His relationship with Israel as that of a husband to a wife. The Book of Hosea was built on this metaphor. Finally, God exalts women by describing wisdom as a woman and by concluding the book by praising virtuous women.