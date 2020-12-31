I have four children. They are mostly grown. Well, they are grown enough to which they don’t really need us anymore, other than feeding them incessantly and buying them clothes they constantly outgrow before they outwear. They just don’t need us like they did when they were babies. It’s a somber stage of life.
My wife was missing that whole “small-creature-needs-to-be-cuddled” stage of life, so, nearly two years ago, she bought a dog. He is a really cute, black schnauzer-poodle mix and super smart. I mean, cleans-up-his-own-toys smart. His name is Chase. He’s the only dog we’ve ever owned that will fetch and return a ratty toy — over and over and over. He is so much fun, so obedient, and he came already potty trained! For those who’ve ever had to house-train a dog, you understand what a HUGE benefit that was.
On Christmas morning, we were all opening presents, when my wife noticed the snowman wrapping paper on one of my gifts had the wrinkly once-been-wet look. She wondered out loud who had spilled water on it. I, on the other hand, only cared what was beyond the wrinkled paper and the underlying cardboard box.
A few days later, The Mrs. discovered, reoccurring in random places throughout the house, what appeared to be squirts of dog urine. Yep, Chase the Puppy has now entered manhood—marking his territory IN THE HOUSE!
What WAS a well-behaved and beloved furry family member has devolved into an uncouth urine monster. Where he once ferociously observed the potty-in-the-yard rule, his hormones, which are beyond his control, have established for him new house rules. His hormones have weaponized him.
He now has an appointment to have his urges surgically altered, but we still have a week before the blessed event. For the next week, he will live in a spacious, black metal cage devoid of objects desirable enough to mark, with ample access to the dog door. We will shrink his access to the rest of the house. He will be “firewalled.”
Like our sweet boy-dog Chase, computer programs normally behave as we want and expect; however, they too can be weaponized. That’s how malware works. Once it becomes a resident on your computer, it will repurpose previously benign built-in programs for nefarious purposes, similar to our previously benign dog being weaponized by his hormones.
There are many programs on the Windows computer that can be weaponized. Those weaponized programs will connect to the internet and download additional malware causing havoc on your network, like Chase’s hormones causing havoc in the house. One of the most popular, which malware will weaponize, is called PowerShell. With access to PowerShell, malware can literally do anything it wants, just like what Chase can do around the house without any restraints.
Similar to the temporary solution of the metal dog cage, where Chase will no longer be able to roam the house wherever he wants, one simple way to temporarily limit the damage a weaponized PowerShell can cause is to create a firewall rule blocking it from communicating out to the internet. There is only one permanent “fix” for these weaponized programs: Ringfence™ them. Ringfencing™ will “neuter” a weaponized program, making it impotent for malicious purposes but still allow it to perform its daily function.
Chase will be temporarily “firewalled” in the cage until he can be professionally “Ringfenced™” by the veterinarian. With regards to the computer, it’s important for someone (i.e. your IT support) to take immediate and temporary firewall measures until a permanent solution can be achieved by professionals.
Only a veterinarian, a specialist, can safely and permanently alter the reproductive organs of our beloved pet. In order to properly Ringfence™ all the potentially weaponizable tools on your Windows computer, call your cybersecurity specialist. He or she will know exactly what needs to be done and precisely how to do it.
Co-written by Tom Jewkes and Dan Gavin, the cyber guys from CyberEye. An archive of past articles can be found at www.cybereyeaw.com/blog Contact us at gavin@cybereyeaw.com and tom@cybereyeaw.com