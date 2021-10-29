If walls could talk, the ruins of Frederick Brunckow’s cabin, located 8 miles southwest of Tombstone within the San Pedro Riparian National Conservation Area, would have many hair-raising tales to tell. Known as the “bloodiest cabin in Arizona,” it is believed that 22 people were murdered there between 1860 and 1890.
Many people know about Ed Schieffelin, an itinerant prospector who showed up in Arizona in 1877. Schieffelin worked as a scout for the U.S. Army at Fort Huachuca before heading out to prospect in the area near what is now Tombstone. Soldiers at Fort Huachuca scoffed at the idea that he would strike it rich, telling him he would only find his tombstone, as the area was still threatened by Apache raids. But Schieffelin did indeed discover silver ore, filing a claim and naming his mine “Tombstone.”
However, Schieffelin was not the first prospector to find silver near the San Pedro River. That honor goes to Frederick Brunckow, a graduate of the University of Westphalia in Germany with a degree as a mining engineer. Immigrating to the United States in 1850, Brunckow found a job with the Sonora Exploring and Mining Company, which eventually took him west.
In 1858, Brunckow left the Sonora Company to develop his own San Pedro Silver Mine. Joined by John Morse, David Brontrager, and cousins James and William Williams, Brunckow built a store for supplies and an adobe cabin to be used as sleeping quarters and started mining. In addition to his American employees, Brunckow hired several Mexican laborers to help with building the cabin and mining the ore.
On July 23, 1860, William Williams left the mine to purchase supplies at Fort Buchanan, about 40 miles to the west. When he returned on the night of July 26, Williams found the store had been ransacked and the body of James Williams was lying among the scattered supplies. Williams raced back to the fort to report what he had found.
When the soldiers arrived the next morning, they found two more bodies. Morse was lying dead in the dirt outside camp, and Brunckow was found inside the mine shaft, reportedly having been killed by a rock drill. Brontrager and the Mexican laborers were missing, as were the company’s livestock. About $3,000 worth of goods had been taken.
Later that same night, Brontrager arrived at a mining site called Camp Jecker and told the miners there that he had been taken hostage by the Mexican laborers. Brontrager said that the Mexicans had turned on him and his friends just a few hours after William Williams left for the fort but released him at the international border.
The soldiers buried Brunckow and the others at the cabin. The killers were never caught.
The next person to claim the site of Brunckow’s cabin in 1873,was Milton B. Duffield, the first United States Marshal appointed to the Arizona Territory, a
post he held from March 6, 1863,to Nov. 25, 1865. Duffield was not well-liked, but he had a reputation for fearlessness and for always being well armed.
However, a man named James T. Holmes also claimed to be the owner of the cabin and mine. On June 5, 1874, Duffield arrived at the cabin to evict Holmes. As he approached, Duffield began “waving his arms and shouting like a mad-man” in his usual manner. Assuming that Duffield was armed and knowing of his violent reputation, Holmes grabbed his shotgun, walked out the front door, and without hesitation shot the old lawman dead. It was at this point that Holmes realized that his victim was, in fact, unarmed.
Duffield was buried at the cabin. Holmes was arrested, tried for murder and sentenced to three years in prison, but he escaped before serving any prison time. The authorities made no effort to find him, and he was never seen in Arizona again.
By the 1880s, Arizona newspapers were already reporting on the “ghostly apparitions” said to be haunting the cabin. In 1881, Prescott’s Arizona Democrat discussed the cabin’s history of “uninterrupted.... violence and murder,” affirming that between the time of Frederick Brunckow’s death and the writing of the newspaper, an additional seventeen men had met their end at the cabin. The newspaper also attested to the site’s haunted reputation: “The graves lie thick around the old adobe house.... Prospectors and miners avoid the spot as they would the plague, and many of them will tell you that the unquiet spirits of the departed are wont to revisit.... and wander about the scene.”
Little remains of Brunckow’s cabin today. Time, the elements, looting, and vandalism have taken their toll. There may be a few ghosts hanging around though. After all, this is the “bloodiest cabin in Arizona.”
If you visit, please respect this historic site. Any historic debris you see is protected by law, along with any natural specimens. Please do not stand on or compromise the remaining walls of the structure: take only pictures, leave only footprints.
