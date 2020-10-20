The New York Times announced this week that we won’t be returning to our Times Square offices any sooner than July 6. I am happy that our company is prioritizing our safety, but also sad because I won’t get to see my beloved NYT cooking colleagues in the flesh for many more months. But do you know what else it means? Three more seasons of cooking three meals a day for my family. I foresee a lot of pasta with jarred sauce and sheet-pan meals in our future, and there is no shame in that. But I’m going to do my best to cook something a little different each week — like one of the new-to-me recipes below — to keep things lively.
Here are dishes for the week:
Skillet Chicken With Couscous, Lemon and Halloumi
This one-pan dinner is, as one reader put it, “delicious as written but endlessly adaptable,” which is just what I look for in a weeknight recipe because who knows what’s in my fridge. You can substitute feta for the halloumi, and fish or tofu for the chicken. Don’t skip the extra squeeze of lemon juice at the end. It really brightens everything up.
Yield: 4 servings
Total time: 40 minutes
Ingredients:
2 lemons
4 ounces halloumi, torn
1/4 cup walnuts (about 1 ounce), toasted and chopped
6 shallots, peeled, 1 thinly sliced into rings, the remaining 5 quartered lengthwise
1/4 teaspoon red-pepper flakes
4 tablespoons olive oil
2 to 3 pounds bone-in, skin-on chicken legs or thighs (about 4 legs or 6 thighs)
Kosher salt
1 1/2 cups pearl couscous (7 1/2 ounces)
1 1/2 cups chicken broth
4 oregano sprigs
1/2 cup fresh parsley leaves and tender stems
Preparation:
1. Zest 1 lemon into a small bowl. Slice off the top and bottom of the zested lemon so that they’re flat. Place the lemon upright on a cutting board, and, using a sharp knife, thinly slice off the white pith moving down the length of the lemon in sections. Discard the pith and roughly chop the flesh, removing any seeds you come across. Move the chopped lemon (about 2 tablespoons) and any juice to the bowl. Stir in the halloumi, chopped walnuts, sliced shallot, red-pepper flakes and 2 tablespoons oil. Let marinate as you cook the chicken.
2. Pat the chicken pieces dry and season generously with salt. Heat the remaining 2 tablespoons olive oil in a large skillet over medium-high. Place the chicken pieces skin-side down, and cook until golden brown, about 8 minutes. Flip the chicken pieces, and sear chicken to cook further for another 1 to 2 minutes. Transfer the chicken to a plate and set aside.
3. Add quartered shallots to the pan and stir to coat in the pan drippings. Lower the heat to medium and cook until golden brown and just tender, about 4 minutes. Add the couscous and stir to coat in the shallot-flavored chicken fat. Add the broth, season with salt and bring up to a simmer.
4. Return the chicken to the skillet, skin-side up, along with any liquid from the plate. Add the oregano sprigs, cover with the lid or seal with foil, and cook until the liquid is absorbed, the couscous is tender and the chicken is cooked through, about 15 to 20 minutes. Remove from heat, fluff the couscous and top with halloumi-walnut mixture.
5. Cut the remaining lemon in half, remove any seeds and squeeze over the entire pan. Garnish with a handful of fresh parsley and serve.
— Yewande Komolafe
Slow Cooker Black Bean and Sweet Potato Chili
This vegan slow cooker recipe is the kind you dream about: Put everything in the crock, turn it on and come back hungry in 8 hours. That’s it. I think I’ll make it for my kids’ home-school pod, and put out bowls of sliced avocado, pickled red onion and crushed tortilla chips for topping. If you don’t have a slow cooker, this spicy-sweet chili can also be made on the stovetop.
Yield: 6 servings
Total time: 8 1/4 hours
Ingredients:
1 1/2 pounds sweet potatoes (4 to 5 small-medium or about 2 large), scrubbed and cut into 1/2-inch pieces
2 (15-ounce) cans black beans, drained
1 (28-ounce) can crushed or diced tomatoes, preferably fire-roasted
3/4 cup orange juice
1/4 cup coconut oil or vegetable oil
1 to 4 chipotles from a can of chipotles in adobo, finely chopped, plus 3 tablespoons adobo sauce
2 packed tablespoons light brown sugar
Juice of 1 lime (about 1 1/2 tablespoons)
6 garlic cloves, smashed and roughly chopped
2 teaspoons ground cumin
2 teaspoons garlic powder
2 teaspoons onion powder
Kosher salt and black pepper
1 (10-ounce) bag frozen corn
Sliced avocado and red onion, for topping
Preparation:
1. In a 6- to 8-quart slow cooker, combine the sweet potatoes, black beans, tomatoes, orange juice, oil, chipotles and adobo sauce, brown sugar, lime juice, garlic cloves, and dried spices. Stir in 2 teaspoons salt, a generous amount of pepper and 1 cup water. Cook on low until the sweet potatoes are tender, about 8 hours. The chili holds well on the warm setting.
2. Just before serving, stir in the corn and let it warm through, about 5 minutes. Taste and add more salt and pepper if necessary. Top with avocado and red onion.
— Sarah Digregorio
Pasta With Spicy Sausage, Broccoli Raab and Chickpeas
You either love broccoli raab, or you hate it. I’m a lover, but if you’re not, chopped broccoli (or any sturdy green) can stand in for it in this delicious pasta dish. It calls for chickpeas, but I like cannellini beans for their creaminess factor. Whatever you do, don’t be stingy about stirring in the butter just before serving. That simple step takes this recipe, and practically any pasta, to the next level.
Yield: 4 to 6 servings
Total time: 30 minutes
Ingredients:
Kosher salt and black pepper
1 1/2 pounds broccoli raab or broccoli, chopped, tough stems discarded, or hearty greens like kale or escarole
1 pound shaped pasta, such as campanelle or orecchiette
2 tablespoons olive oil
1 pound hot Italian sausage, casings removed, or sweet Italian sausage, ground pork or turkey
3 garlic cloves, minced (about 1 tablespoon)
1/2 cup dry white wine or chicken stock
1 (15-ounce) can chickpeas or other white beans, rinsed and drained
2 tablespoons unsalted butter
1/2 cup grated Parmesan or pecorino, plus more for serving
Preparation:
1 lemon, zested and juiced
1. Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Roughly chop the broccoli raab, add it to the pot, and cook for 3 minutes. Use a sieve or slotted spoon to lift the broccoli raab from the water and place it in a colander to drain.
2. Bring the water back to a boil. Cook the pasta according to package instructions until al dente, reserve 1 cup pasta water, then drain pasta.
3. Meanwhile, in a large Dutch oven or deep, 12-inch skillet, heat the olive oil over medium-high. Add the sausage and cook, breaking it up with a wooden spoon, until browned, 3 to 5 minutes. (Don’t worry if the sausage is not completely cooked through.) Add the garlic and cook for 30 seconds.
4. Add the wine and cook, scraping any bits from the bottom of the pan, until the wine is reduced by half, about 1 minute.
5. Add the broccoli raab, chickpeas, 1 teaspoon salt and 1/2 teaspoon pepper to the skillet and cook over medium heat, stirring often, until the sausage is cooked through and the broccoli raab is very tender, about 3 minutes.
6. Add the pasta and 1/2 cup of the reserved pasta water, toss well, and cook over low heat until the sauce comes together, about 1 to 2 minutes. Add additional pasta water, a few tablespoons at a time, if needed for moisture.
7. Remove the pan from the heat, add the butter, Parmesan, lemon zest and lemon juice, and toss until the butter is melted. Divide pasta among shallow bowls and top with additional cheese sprinkled on top.
— Lidey Heuck
Creamy White Bean Soup With Spicy Paprika Oil
How beautiful is this 30-minute soup? It comes together with just a handful of ingredients — canned white beans, celery, shallots, garlic, some herbs and stock — whizzed in a blender, then artfully drizzled with a homemade spicy paprika oil. (Use store-bought Chinese chile oil or olive oil if you’re in a rush.) Serve the soup alongside a crisp green salad, with hunks of good bread and butter.
Yield: 4 to 6 servings (8 cups)
Total time: 30 minutes
Ingredients:
For the soup:
1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil
3 large shallots, minced (about 2/3 cup)
4 large celery stalks, peeled and thinly sliced
5 garlic cloves, minced
3 teaspoons dried Italian seasoning or herbes de Provence
1 1/2 teaspoon fennel seeds (optional)
3/4 teaspoon finely chopped fresh rosemary (optional)
Kosher salt and black pepper
6 cups chicken or vegetable stock
3 (14-ounce) cans cannellini beans (or chickpeas), rinsed
2 cups half-and-half or almond milk
For the paprika oil:
1/3 cup extra-virgin olive oil
1 1/2 teaspoons smoked (hot or sweet) paprika
1/2 teaspoon red-pepper flakes
Preparation:
1. Prepare the soup: In a large pot, heat 1/4 cup oil over medium. Add the shallots, celery, garlic, Italian seasoning, fennel seeds (if using) and rosemary (if using); season with salt and pepper. Cook, stirring occasionally, until tender, about 10 minutes, reducing the heat to medium-low if needed to avoid browning the vegetables.
2. Add the stock and rinsed beans, and bring to a boil over high. Once the mixture comes to a boil, cook over medium-high until flavors meld and stock thickens, about 15 minutes.
3. While the soup cooks, prepare the paprika oil: Heat 1/3 cup oil in a small skillet over the lowest heat on your smallest burner. Add the paprika and red-pepper flakes and cook, stirring frequently, just until toasted and flavors bloom, 1 to 2 minutes. Strain, discarding flakes, then set paprika oil aside.
4. Working in batches if needed, transfer the soup to a blender and purée until smooth, adding half-and-half or almond milk to thin to desired consistency. Season to taste with salt and pepper.
5. Divide among bowls and drizzle with strained paprika oil to serve.
— Alexa Weibel