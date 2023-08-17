Tucson water

The curbs at this roundabout at West University Boulevard and N. Ninth Avenue in Tucson were cut to let water into the soil to grow native plants. It’s just one of the new water-saving practices that Western cities have had to adapt as a megadrought ravages the region. (Photo by Matt Vasilogambros/Stateline)

TUCSON — There are no lush green lawns among the rows of single-family homes that line a quiet boulevard a mile west of the University of Arizona campus. Instead, small lizards scurry across gravel to the shade of cacti, shrubs and trees native to the Southwestern desert, as cicadas drone and backyard chickens cluck in the triple-digit heat now common here in July.

In the middle of the road, the curbs of a roundabout have been cut to allow water from the summer monsoons to flow into the public landscaping in the roundabout’s center circle and soak the soil, replenish native plants and trickle underground.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?