douglas wreck 3
BRUCE WHETTEN

DOUGLAS — Three people have died and three others were injured in a two-vehicle accident Thursday morning that police are saying was caused by a reckless driver.

All three fatalities were from the car that was driving recklessly and two of the individuals were confirmed to be non-American citizens. Sources have confirmed the driver of the car that was struck by the car driving recklessly was Diego “Bear” Suarez, assistant rodeo coach at Cochise College. He was transported to the hospital with "serious but non-life-threatening injuries,” Douglas Police said in a news release.

IMG_1485.jpg
Wreck 2.jpg
Wreck 1.jpg
IMG_1471.jpg
IMG_1426.jpg

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?