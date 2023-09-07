DOUGLAS — Three people have died and three others were injured in a two-vehicle accident Thursday morning that police are saying was caused by a reckless driver.
All three fatalities were from the car that was driving recklessly and two of the individuals were confirmed to be non-American citizens. Sources have confirmed the driver of the car that was struck by the car driving recklessly was Diego “Bear” Suarez, assistant rodeo coach at Cochise College. He was transported to the hospital with "serious but non-life-threatening injuries,” Douglas Police said in a news release.
According to John Owen, public information officer for the Douglas Police Department, at approximately 10 a.m. an officer with the DPD observed a vehicle traveling into the city limits from State Route 80 east of Douglas, at an estimated speed of approximately 80 miles per hour. The officer alerted patrol units via radio of the reckless driver heading into town.
Owen stated in a press release that the officer who initially observed the vehicle was not in a position to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle and did not pursue the vehicle or activate the emergency lights on the patrol vehicle due to the distance away from the vehicle.
“Seconds to a minute after patrol units were made aware of the reckless driver, the vehicle caused a collision at the intersection of 15th Street and A Avenue,” the release states. “Patrol units arrived on scene and began rendering medical aid to those involved as several subjects had been ejected from the vehicle that had been driving recklessly. Medics from the Douglas Fire Department arrived on scene and took over life saving efforts.
“Three occupants of the vehicle that was driving recklessly succumbed to their injuries. During the course of the on-scene investigation, it was determined that two of the individuals that succumbed to their injuries were undocumented non citizens. Two more subjects were located in the vehicle that was driving recklessly. Those two subjects were also determined to be undocumented non citizens and were transported to a local hospital with minor injuries. The driver of the vehicle struck by the reckless driver was transported to a local hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.”
Owen states no law enforcement vehicles were in pursuit of the vehicle nor were any law enforcement vehicles observed in close proximity to the vehicle when it was initially observed traveling towards town. Law enforcement is aware that drivers involved in human smuggling are routinely told to travel at high rates of speed in order to dissuade law enforcement from engaging in pursuit.
Owens says The investigation is still ongoing and the identity of those deceased will not be released until next of kin notifications are made.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone