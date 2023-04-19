New Miss Douglas Days queen Valentina Corella receives her crown from the former Miss Douglas Days queen Samantha Amaya as Naiema Rivera, the outgoing Miss Douglas Days Teen, fastens the sash Sunday at the Miss Douglas Days Scholarship pageant. Miss Douglas Days Teen Haley Luna, left, looks on.
PHOTOS by Jewel Carrizoza Special to the Herald/Review
The outgoing and incoming Miss Douglas Days court, from left, Naiema Rivera, Miss Douglas Days Teen 2022; Haley Luna, Miss Douglas Days Teen 2023; Samantha Amaya, Miss Douglas Days 2022; Valentina Corella, Miss Douglas Days 2022; Annabelle Lomeli, Miss Douglas Days City Ambassador 2023; and Abril Quintana, Miss Douglas Days City Ambassador 2022.
The new Miss Douglas Days court, from left, Miss Douglas Days Teen Haley Luna, Miss Douglas Days Valentina Corella and Miss Douglas City Ambassador Annabelle Lomeli.
Bruce Whetten Herald/Review
DOUGLAS — Three Miss Douglas Days queens for 2023-24 were selected during the Miss Douglas Days Scholarship Pageant Sunday, April 16, in the Ray Borane Middle School Auditorium.
Valentina Corrella, the daughter of Maribel Quiroga and Ernesto Corella, was selected as the Miss Douglas Days queen. She takes over for Samantha Amaya, whose 2022-23 reign ended at the pageant.
Haley Luna was selected as Miss Douglas Days Teen. She replaces Naiema Rivera. Annabelle Lomeli was selected as Miss Douglas Days City Ambassador, replacing Abril Quintana.
The pageant included interviews with out-of-town judges, an evening gown presentation and a brief question that was asked of each contestant.
Several special awards were given out as well. The Miss Personality award, which was voted on by the contestants, went to Lomeli, who also received the Spirit of Douglas award, which was voted on by the pageant staff.
Corella received the Best Resume award.
Corella, 18, is a senior at Douglas High School who will attend Cochise College next semester where she will work toward an associate degree in business administration.
“I’m so excited for this opportunity,” Corella said. “I’m looking forward to meeting new people and doing a lot of fun activities. I am so glad I was able to experience this (pageant).”
Corella admits she has some big shoes to fill in succeeding Amaya but adds she is ready for the challenge.
Looking back on her year as Miss Douglas Days, Amaya, who will be graduating from Cochise College in May and will go to the University of Arizona and continue studying for her bachelor’s degree in psychology, said it’s hard to believe that her year as the reigning title holder has come to an end.
“I’m so happy I got to have this experience,” she said. “I met a lot of wonderful people. I loved every minute of it. I got to try some new things. I experienced a lot more public speaking, which really helped me grow as a person.”
Amaya said she is happy Corella is replacing her and she knows she’s in for a fun and exciting year.
“I wish her nothing but the best and want her to enjoy every minute of it,” she said.
