DOUGLAS — Three Miss Douglas Days queens for 2023-24 were selected during the Miss Douglas Days Scholarship Pageant Sunday, April 16, in the Ray Borane Middle School Auditorium.

Valentina Corrella, the daughter of Maribel Quiroga and Ernesto Corella, was selected as the Miss Douglas Days queen. She takes over for Samantha Amaya, whose 2022-23 reign ended at the pageant.

