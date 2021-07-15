SIERRA VISTA — “I’d like to strangle you with my bare hands,” said Bill Roberts, one of the main characters in the Sierra Vista Community Theatre’s production of “Colors of Blackmail.”
Showing at the theater in suite 1200 of The Mall at Sierra Vista on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from July 16-Aug. 1, the cast and crew anticipate taking the audience on a roller-coaster ride of mystery, scandal and murder.
The play is set in the 1940s and Roberts, the host of a famous radio show, is worried that seeds of blackmail have sprouted, not just around him, but around everyone he cares for.
Written by Gary Weisgerber, the play surrounds Roberts’ and his childhood friend and private investigator Harry Lockwood’s efforts to uncover the blackmail, heeding its source.
“’Colors of Blackmail’ is a noir crime, drama, or thriller,” said director Suzanne Lusk. “There is intrigue, there is scandal, there is of course, blackmail. And there is a little dash of murder that sprinkles on top.”
In Lusk’s directorial debut, she said she wanted to “throw it back to where I came from.”
“My dad was a radio actor as a child in the ‘40s. (He) was a small, recurring character on a radio show out of San Francisco,” said Lusk. “And this show also takes place in the Pacific Northwest. So, I’m kinda doing the whole thing sort of a homage to my dad.”
Performances are 7 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, with Sunday matinees at 3 p.m.
The production includes some adult language, so audience discretion is advised by the theater. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for youth, and are available for purchase online at svcommunitytheatre.org.
