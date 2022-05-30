"Once a Yellow Jacket, always a Yellow Jacket" resonated throughout Tombstone High School's centennial celebration.
THS alumni celebrated the school’s 100th anniversary through a homecoming event in October and the 2022 graduation on May 19th.
Patricia Ordonez Bjorhovde chaired the Centennial Committee, a 16-member group that planned the two-part celebration in commemoration of Tombstone High School’s 100th anniversary.
The October homecoming event drew the largest crowd, with more than 500 alumni in attendance, while about 100 alumni attended the second gathering.
“I was happy with both events,” said Bjorhovde, a 1962 THS graduate and class valedictorian who served as a guest speaker at Tombstone’s 2022 commencement program.
In her address at the graduation, Bjorhovde reflected on years past and praised the 77 graduates for their accomplishments.
“Seniors, 60 years ago this week I sat where you are,” she said. “Of course it wasn’t here, it was on the lawn of the old high school. So, it’s really a special honor for me to be here with you tonight. On behalf of the members of the centennial celebration committee, I want to congratulate all the parents, I want to congratulate the faculty and the board members, but most of all, I want to congratulate the class of 2022, the 100th graduating class of Tombstone High School.”
Bjorhovde spoke of how thousands of alums have come through Tombstone’s doors and done “wonderful things,” creating a legacy of success.
“The legacy is very impressive coming from this small place,” she added.
“But tonight is not about those who have come before, but it’s about you and where you’ll go and what you'll do. There is so much for you to do.”
She urged the graduates to set out and make a difference in the world.
“I want you to follow your heart, follow your passion, and find that perfect thing that excites and motivates you.”
Between October’s homecoming and associated activities, along with the graduation, more than 500 alumni returned to Tombstone for the school’s centennial celebration, Bjorhovde said. The event raised more than $10,000 and will be used for high school-related projects.
Jessica Meinhardt, a 1983 THS graduate and her husband, Brett, a 1980 graduate, are long-time Tombstone booster club members. The couple’s son, Matthew, is a member of the 2022 graduating class. Jessica and Brett teamed up to compile a centennial yearbook for the school’s 100th celebration, with proceeds from the book’s sales earmarked for future scholarships.
“We raised more than $4,000 through the yearbook,” said Jessica, who was one of the centennial committee’s founding members until a health issue forced her to resign from the group.
“The centennial committee involved a lot of meetings, and detailed planning and organizing,” she said. “I thought Pat did a really good job as the committee chair. All 16 members put in a lot of work for this, especially the homecoming event.”
Richard Valenzuela, a 1979 THS graduate who now lives in Tucson said he attends all the school’s reunions.
“I always have a blast,” he said. “I run into people that I haven’t seen in years and it’s always great to hear what they’ve been doing. You can tell that an incredible amount of work goes into planning these kinds of events.”
Jim Wolverton, a 1972 class member, stood out as the only graduate who wore his Yellow Jacket letter sweater. “I’m an electrician and live in Phoenix,” said Wolverton, who is married to Nina, a 1973 Buena High School graduate. “We’re really enjoying this reunion. It’s the school’s 100th anniversary celebration and 50 years since my graduation,” he said.
Centennial committee member Stan Skinner, a 1963 graduate, attended a plethora of organizational meetings throughout the planning process and is credited for designing the logo which was used on the centennial yearbook.
“I think around 100 people participated in this second centennial event,” Skinner said. “We had alumni from 1951 through 1994.”
Another committee member, 1969 alum John Clark, organized a gathering for athletes of different sports teams. The group enjoyed swapping stories and reminiscing about years gone by.”
Mike and Terry Nurss, 1973 and 1976 graduates respectively, participated in centennial events, Terry as a committee member.
“I’m pleased with how well everything came together,” Bjorhovde said. “We had to make a couple of last-minute changes when the old high school building sold because we had planned activities on that campus.”
In an email to committee members, Brenda Hogarth sent the following message about the sale of the former high school building on Fremont Street.
“After years of wrangling, the property on which our old high school building stands has finally sold. This, unfortunately, means that the events planned for the old high school grounds must be moved to the new school located just off Highway 80 on the northeast side of town…”
She went on to say that the venue for the graduation ceremony at the new school would have plenty of seats for those wishing to attend.
“When the old school was sold, we shifted activities over to the current high school campus and let everyone know about the change,” said THS Principal David Thursby, who served on the committee and conducted tours of the new high school. “People who attended the tours were really impressed with all the options the newer school offers our students. The entire centennial celebration, from the homecoming crowd in October to the 2022 graduation went well.”