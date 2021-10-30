Tombstone High School celebrated the first of two centennial events, with the first tied to its homecoming game on Oct. 22.
The second will be held during the THS graduation weekend, May 19-21, in celebration of the school’s 100th graduation.
“Homecoming, of course, is a traditional time for alumni to come back, so holding the first celebration during homecoming was a no-brainer,” said Pat Ordonez Bjorhovde, centennial committee chair and a member of the class of 1962.
The Oct. 22 homecoming game packed the football stadium. Despite a disappointing loss to the Benson Bobcats, Yellow Jackets fans were treated to a halftime show that recognized past homecoming queens and kings, while honoring the newly crowned royal couple, Ysabel Romero and Artura Peralta.
With former homecoming queens that started in 1960 with Janet Clyne, 22 past queens participated in the recognition, along with eight kings.
Fifteen centennial committee members worked on the event for 18 months, a project that included multiple meetings resulting in a schedule of activities that ran all day on Oct. 22 by kicking off with the Herman Fischer/Johnny Escarcega Centennial Golf Tournament, followed with a lunch prepared by the THS culinary students and concluding with a free pancake breakfast in the Tombstone city park on Oct. 24.
“The turnout was extraordinary," Bjorhovde said.
“We had well over 300 alumni in attendance, and with their family members, we had more than 400 people at the event.”
They came from all over the country, with Anchorage Alaska resident Darlene Bainbridge, a member of the class of ‘73, traveling the farthest.
“We had alumni from 27 states and the District of Columbia,” Bjorhovde said.
Robert Darnell of the class of 1951, was the oldest graduate to attend the event.
Darnell, who came from Tyrone, New Mexico, said, “There were only 12 people in my graduating class, and I think I’m the only person in my class still alive today. THS has has grown a lot since I graduated.”
While conducting a tour of the high school, THS Principal David Thursby said the upcoming freshman class has 153 students. While there is more interest in attending the school, he said he capped the freshman class at that number.
Most of the alumni attended the old high school on Fremont Street in Tombstone, built in 1922. The new high school, built in 2006, has open common areas, spacious classrooms and provides more educational options for students than the former school.
Some of the new additions include a state-of-the-art woodshop, an agricultural education space with potential for expansion and a number of programs, a professional kitchen for culinary classes and an Army Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps (JROTC) program, to name just some of the options students have.
Those who wanted to tour the old high school on Fremont Street were invited to do so Saturday morning. The school building, which has been shuttered and for sale since 2006, has fallen into disrepair while sitting empty.
“It made me sad to see the old high school in that condition,” said Phyllis Ernst, who graduated in 1967. “I’m very impressed with the new school and all the programs that are offered to the students.”
Larry Morgan, a 1969 graduate, and his wife, Carol, were impressed with the new high school.
“The programs available to the students are outstanding,” Larry Morgan said. “The school is nicely laid out and the common areas are a good use of space and offer diverse opportunities for students to study and learn from each other.”
He also praised the JROTC program.
“Mr. Thursby said that one-third of the students at THS are enrolled in JROTC, which is amazing,” Morgan said.
Centennial committee member Roy Ellis, a 1963 grad, spoke during an assembly in the afternoon of Oct. 24 where he touched on the history of Tombstone Unified School District and what Tombstone High School means to him.
“We all have our own memories about our days at THS,” he said. "For me, the important things are the memories, the friends, relationships, athletic events, class plays, concerts and yeah, some academic experience and learning.
“The bricks and mortar, or concrete and steel are just that. The memories and experiences are what’s important to us.”
Former TUSD teacher, counselor and coach John Escarcega also spoke that afternoon. One of the centennial’s activities included an inaugural Herman Fischer/Johnny Escarcega Centennial Golf Tournament, which drew 74 golfers. Escarcega thanked organizers for naming him as one of the golf tournament honorees, along with his good friend, the now-deceased Herman Fischer, a former teacher, coach and high school principal. Escarcega is a fourth-generation Tombstone resident who graduated from THS in 1953, when he was 16 years old.
“I grew up with Herman Fischer and we became good friends,” he said.
Some of Escargea’s career highlights as coach include a 1977 Class B state baseball championship, and in 1986 his girls basketball team won a state championship.
Four years after his retirement in 1991, Escarcega was named an all-star coach. His career with TUSD spanned 1964 to 1991. He is an avid golfer who enjoys golfing in his retirement years.
As one of the centennial’s organizers, Bjorhovde said it was an honor to work with the committee, some of whom she has known from high school.
“Others I met through this event,” she said. “They are a wonderful and hard-working group of individuals”
Because there are alums who were unable to attend the homecoming weekend event, Bjorhovde and other members of the planning committee decided to hold a second centennial in May, during Tombstone’s 100th graduation.
“The May event is still in its planning phase, but it will begin with the graduation. We want to have an alum escort each grad down the aisle,” she said.
“Whatever we come up with, I’m sure it will be great fun for everyone.”