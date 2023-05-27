The annual Wyatt Earp Days takes place this weekend in Tombstone. Danny Guernsey and son Joseph, 9, take in a skit on Allen Street Saturday. The Guernsey family traveled from Las Vegas so Danny and his wife could renew their wedding vows. Unbeknownst to the family, Wyatt Earp Days was happening, which was a win win for the couple and their children.
Actors with the Salt River Regulators perform on the streets of Tombstone Saturday as part of this weekend’s Wyatt Earp Days festivities. The event is sponsored by the Tombstone Lions Club.
Twelve-year-old Shyanna Bevingston is dressed for the occasion as she and her family participate in Wyatt Earp Days.
Acting with the Tombstone Vigilantes is Oliver “Buck” Smith. Smith and another actor rehearse prior to the group’s performance Saturday on Allen Street.
Four-year-old Ellis from Tucson traveled to Tombstone with his grandfather, Jim Long, to spend the day in “The Town to Tough to Die” Saturday.
Mesa resident Stephanie Christ has a foothold into two different eras as she takes a moment to converse 21st century style during her visit to Tombstone Saturday.
