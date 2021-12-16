TOMBSTONE —There’s nothing that draws a crowd like a good brew and barbecue.
Saturday’s craft beer and barbecue festival in Tombstone filled the town with beer drinking, barbecue enthusiasts.
The Tombstone Rib Showdown and Craft Beer Festival, organized by Puny John’s BBQ and Tombstone Brewing Company, featured eight barbecue teams from different parts of the state, as well as eight breweries. Tombstone Brewing Company, located at 107 Toughnut St., hosted the event. Clutching beer-filled mugs, folks were dancing to local rock band Double Darre, stopping long enough for a deep swig of brew before launching into the next dance.
“The event was such a screaming success that they’re already planning the next one for the spring,” said Jonathon Donahue, marketing director for the city of Tombstone. “This is the kind of event we love because everyone has such a great time.”
At the Puny John’s booth, restaurant owners John and Mandy Marshall stayed busy serving a steady stream of customers.
“This is the third time we’ve held a showdown, and it always draws a big crowd,” John Marshall said. “For those who want to sample the beer, the cost is $25 for a collector’s mug with two fills. Additional fills are $5 each.”
Barbecue sample tickets were $2 each, which entitled participants to a sample of the food at one of the barbecue team booths. Teams also sold full meals, for those who preferred a meal instead of a sample.
BBQ Junkies, a catering company based out of Tucson, has been attending the festivals since the brewing company started holding them, said Cindy Wortman-Phillips who worked the booth with her sister.
“We always have a blast working here," she said. "The customers are having a great time and the whole experience is a lot of fun.”
Rebecca and Sean Estorga of Pirtleville, a community located in the Douglas area, were at the event with their 9-year-old son, Benny.
The three made their way around the different barbecue stops, trying samples as they moved from one grill to the next.
“The food is great, and we’re seeing a lot of people that we know,” Sean said. “The band is really good, the weather is perfect, and we’re having a great time.”
Hal Anderson happened to be in Tombstone while on a road trip touring Arizona.
“I’m from Wisconsin, and visiting Tombstone has been on my bucket list for a few years now,” he said. “I never expected to arrive for an event like this. It’s great. Friendly people, great beer and awesome barbecue. What more could you ask for?”
Tombstone residents Andrew Clay and Austin Meracle were digging into a mound of barbecue from the BBQ Junkies booth.
“This is a fantastic event for the town,” Meracle said. “It’s a great way to bring people back into Tombstone, especially after COVID hit the town’s tourism so hard. I’m glad to see big crowds like this again.”
Stepping inside the brewery, Abby Normal was behind the bar, serving up beer samples and filling mugs with cool, inviting beer.
"We've been nonstop busy," she said. "The customers are loving the festival, which makes it fun for all of us who are working it."
A percentage of the event’s proceeds will be donated to the Tombstone Volunteer Fire Department.
For showdown information, go to Puny John’s Facebook page, Facebook.com/punyjohnsbbq.