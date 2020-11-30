TOMBSTONE — The throathy, low brass sound of TubaChristmas will be rumbling through Tombstone once again on Dec. 12.
This free concert, now celebrating its 10th year in Tombstone, is slated for 1 p.m. in the City Park at Third and Allen streets. It features low brass players of all ages from across Cochise County and other parts of Arizona.
“Anyone who plays the tuba, sousaphone, euphonium or baritone is invited to participate in this concert, which has become one of Tombstone's holiday traditions,” said Lorie Sheridan, Joyce Clark Middle School band director and euphonium player. Sheridan is co-coordinating the annual event with Tombstone resident Larry Bowers, also an euphonium player.
“You don’t often hear this many low brass voices performing together all at once,” Bowers said. “We invite all low brass players to join us, regardless of their experience. It’s amazing to see beginners sitting next to people who have been playing their entire lives.”
In years past, as holiday music filled the town, both locals and visitors were drawn to the city park to hear the ensemble.
“To date, only one other TubaChristmas is being planned in Arizona,” Sheridan said. “COVID has caused cancellations in Tucson, Flagstaff and other communities, with Phoenix and Tombstone as the only two TubaChristmas locations I could find.”
Performers are encouraged to wear festive attire and decorate their horns.
"Out of safety concerns, we have hand sanitizer stations and have requested that all players use bell covers and performance masks," Sheridan said.
Each year, a new conductor is selected to lead the ensemble, with Mike Moyer selected as this year's director. Moyer grew up in Southern California and, while in high school, received a music scholarship to what is now Pepperdine University. He joined the U.S. Army as a clarinet player in 1972 and later was an honor graduate of the Armed Forces School of Music’s Advanced Noncommissioned Officer Course. Before retiring from the Army in 1996, he served as the band leader for Army bands in Hawaii, the Republic of Korea, and Fort Huachuca’s own 36th Army Band. He and his wife, Darla, have lived in Sierra Vista for 29 years.
Now celebrating its 47th year, TubaChristmas was founded by the late Harvey Phillipsin in December 1974 as a tribute to his teacher and mentor William J. Bell, born on Christmas Day 1902. The first performance was conducted by Paul Lavalle in New York City’s Rockefeller Plaza Ice Rink on Dec. 22, 1974. Concerts are traditional Christmas music arranged by American composer Alec Wilder who died — ironically — on Christmas Eve 1980.
Today, TubaChristmas concerts are performed annually at countless venues throughout the world.
For information about the concert in Tombstone, call Sheridan at 520-234-7094 or Bowers at 520-678-9796.
For information about TubaChristmas, visit www.tubachristmas.com.