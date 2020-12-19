TOMBSTONE — Seven-year-old Cassidy Regan aspires to be a bull rider when she grows up.
“I’m already doing mutton-bustin’, and I want to ride bulls someday,” she announced while waiting for the start of a bull riding competition Saturday at the Shoot Out Arena in Tombstone. “I like how strong the bulls are and I like it when the cowboys ride them and don’t get bucked off.”
Regan, who lives in Tombstone, was part of a crowd gathering for a monthly bull riding event that Shoot Out owners Robby and Kati Jundt started in Tombstone, with the first event held during Helldorado weekend to a standing-room-only crowd. The Jundts have been holding bull riding competitions on the third Saturday of every month since their inaugural event. This event coincided with Tombstone’s Cowboy Christmas celebration.
“We have some top bull riders competing here, including members of the PBR (Professional Bull Riders Inc.) and PRCA (Professional Rodeo Cowboy Association),” said Kati Jundt. “Tombstone has been a great community for our new business. We’ve had wonderful support from the local businesses and positive feedback since we started doing this.”
Twenty-five competitors signed up for the bull riding, along with 10 alternates, said Shoot Out Arena photographer Tim Watson.
“They put a 25 limit on the competitors. If someone cancels, then one of the alternates can compete,” Kaati Jundt said.
In addition to bull riding, tourists and locals are invited to take advantage of a vendors’ shopping event at Third and Survey Shopping Society, a business located at 317 S. Third St., directly across from the Shoot Out Arena.
“This is our first-ever Cowboy Christmas,” said Leann Champlin, owner of Third and Survey. “We’re going to be coordinating with the Shoot Out Arena by providing an outdoor space for vendors on the Saturdays that they’re holding bull riding. We hope to have one vendor shopping event a month, right along with the bull riding that Robby and Kati (Jundt) organize.”
Champlin works collaboratively with the Jundts by selling bull riding tickets for them out of the Third Survey Shopping Society, which is open Friday through Sunday. “I think the bull riding brings a whole new group of people to Tombstone,” said Champlin. “It’s a very family-friendly activity with a fun crowd and a lot of action.”
Patrick and Judy Schmidt of Sierra Vista — owners of home-based business Big Red Woodworks — were one of 14 vendors at the first Cowboy Christmas.
Mescal resident Jerry Conrad was selling leather horse tack at his booth.
“We’re here to give this a try,” Conrad said of the vendor shopping event. “I typically work out of the ranch rodeos, like the Sonoita Ranch Rodeo, and I do real well at those venues. It’s going to be interesting to see how I do here.”
Thomas and Arlene Jackson of Tucson were in Tombstone to do some holiday shopping.
“We saw the Cowboy Christmas signs along Fremont Street and decided to stop by and see what they have to offer,” Arlene said. “Then we found out they’re having a bull riding competition, so decided to watch that while we’re here. I like the unique items the vendors are selling. And this is the first time we’ve watched live bull riding. We had no idea that Tombstone even had an event like this.”
With so many event cancellations in Tucson and other parts of the state, Thomas Jackson said that he and Arlene were “pleasantly surprised” when they learned about Cowboy Christmas and bull riding.
“It’s good to see so many businesses open and people out shopping.”